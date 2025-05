EUROVISION ORGANISERS HAVE introduced new guidelines in a bid to avoid a repeat of backstage scenes at last year’s competition that saw tensions between contestants spill over into public press conferences and factored into the expulsion of the Dutch act, just hours ahead of the contest’s Saturday night final.

Several contestants from last year have spoken of a toxic backstage atmosphere, while contest winner Nemo said the European Broadcasting Union (EBU), which stages the contest, had not done enough to support the entrants as they were caught up in the row over Israel’s inclusion.

Lithuania’s Silvester Belt went as far as calling the contest “a traumatic experience” while Ireland’s Bambie Thug didn’t hold back in their criticism either, saying what happened behind the scenes had been “horrible”.

Contestants in the Malmo contest accused the Israeli delegation of filming them and posting clips on social media without their permission in the days before the final.

Kan, the Israeli national broadcaster, later claimed that its team at the contest had been subjected to “an unprecedented display of hatred” from other delegations and entrants.

Expelled

The incident that saw Joost Klein, the Dutch act, expelled, happened during the Friday rehearsals for the contest after a female camera operator accused him of threatening behaviour.

Swedish prosecutors said later that there was no case for him to answer and no proof the gesture he had made towards the staff member ”was capable of causing serious fear”.

The media handbook for this year’s contest, issued yesterday, states that explicit consent must be given “before filming or sharing content featuring others”.

The guidelines add: “Stop filming immediately if someone appears uncomfortable.”

Additionally, it’s stated that only accredited members of the media are permitted to conduct interviews, “report, or engage in journalistic activities within accredited areas”.

The tensions between other acts and the Israeli contestant, Eden Golan, were on clear display at a press conference in the wake of the Thursday night semi-final last year.

The Israeli singer was asked whether she felt her presence in Malmo was putting other performers at risk, and was challenged to properly answer the question by Klein after a member of her delegation told her she did not have to do so.

Earlier in the night, there had been audible booing in the Malmö Arena as the 20-year-old singer and her dancers took to the stage – a protest that was in turn met with loud cheering from elsewhere in the venue.

New rules

In response to the criticism, the EBU launched new Code of Conduct and Duty of Care Protocols to protect participants last December.

In a move unlikely to go down well with journalists accredited to cover the event, it’s emerged in the last 24 hours that they’ve also scrapped the traditional post semi-final press conferences – most likely in a bid to avoid a repeat of rows like the one involving Klein and the Israeli delegation.

The participation of Israel is likely to be a subject of protest once again at this year’s contest, which kicks off in the Swiss city of Basel the week after next.

Earlier this month Spanish public broadcaster RTVE said it had written to EBU director general Noel Curran requesting the opening of a debate around Israel’s place in the contest.

“RTVE believes it would be appropriate for the EBU to recognise the existence of this debate and facilitate a space for reflection among EBU member broadcasters on the participation of Israeli public television station Kan,” the broadcaster said on its website.

A response from the EBU said: “We welcome RTVE confirming their commitment to the Eurovision Song Contest and appreciate there are concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East.

“All Members of the EBU are eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest and we remain in constant contact with those participating this year, including RTVE, on all aspects of the Contest.”

Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the 2023 Hamas attack on the Nova Music Festival, is set to compete on behalf of Israel this year with her track New Day Will Rise.

The first semi-final takes place this year on Tuesday 13 May, with Norwegian singer Emmy performing her song Laika Party for Ireland on the Thursday. The final will follow, as usual, on the Saturday.