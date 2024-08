MANDATORY EVACUATIONS ORDERS were put in place for the town of Glushkovo, in Russia’s western Kursk region, where Ukrainian Armed Forces have pushed forward with their offensive.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his troops have “advanced well” in Russia’s Kursk region, as Kyiv’s biggest cross-border attack stretched into a second week, after capturing portions of border regions of Russia on 6 August.

Acting governor of the Kursk region Alexei Smirnov told citizens to follow travel advice given to them by federal authorities and evacuated where necessary, in a message on Telegram last night.

The advice was quickly followed by three separate missile warnings, including one at 5am Irish Time, where citizens who remain in the Kursk region were told to seek good shelter. Smirnov did not detail if any missiles had landed in the region overnight.

Ukrainian forces sit in their APC after returning from the Kursk region. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Ukraine yesterday said it will allow the evacuation of civilians from the Kursk region and create a buffer zone in the area where its troops launched a major offensive.

In the neighbouring region of Belgorod, where Ukrainian troops launched an offensive yesterday, around 11,000 people have already been evacuated within the last 24 hours.

Governor of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, has posted to Telegram this morning detailing that more missile and drone strikes hit the region overnight. “The city of Shebekino was attacked by drones from the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” he said.

He detailed that four civilians were injured during the bombardment, including two ambulance paramedics. All four have been taken to local hospitals.

An AFP analysis of data provided by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated Ukrainian troops had advanced over an area of at least 800 square kilometres (310 square miles) of Russia as of Monday.

Russia has claimed it has so far repelled some Ukrainian attempts to advance further into five areas of Kursk. However, Ukraine claimed yesterday that it had already taken more than 100 Russian soldiers captive from the region.

With reporting by © AFP 2024