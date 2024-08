AN EMERGENCY HAS been declared in the Russian Belogrod region after a Ukrainian drone attack destroyed buildings and injured civilians, according to Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov.

It is the second attack by Ukrainian Armed Forces inside Russia’s borders after the military attacked and seized control of a portion of the Kursk region, bordering Ukraine.

Citizens of Belogrod, a city on the Russian border with Ukraine and approximately 150 kilometres away from the Kursk region, were told at 2 am (Irish time) this morning to take shelter after a drone attack hit the town.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are yet to confirm whether it has conducted a military operation in the area.

In a message on Telegram, the Governor said: “In order to protect the population and in order to provide additional measures of support for the victims, I am declaring an emergency at the regional level, followed by an appeal to the government commission with a request to declare an emergency at the federal level.”

A gas supply was destroyed and one apartment building partially collapsed after “several” drone attacks on the city of Shebekino overnight, according to Gladkov. Another home was destroyed in the Ustinka town, he added.

“The city of Shebekino was attacked by drones from the Ukrainian Armed Forces,” Gladkov said in a post to Telegram this morning.

He said that a driver of a tractor which was attacked during the offensive was injured and the man is in a serious condition in hospital.

Ukrainian forces entered Kursk region last Tuesday and have taken dozens of settlements in the biggest attack by a foreign army on Russian soil since World War II.

An AFP analysis of data provided by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) indicated that Ukrainian troops had advanced over an area of at least 800 square kilometres of Russian territory as of Monday.

Joe Biden on Tuesday said the incursion was giving Russia’s President Vladimir Putin a “real dilemma,” in the US leader’s first comments on Kyiv’s surprise attack.

Russia’s defence ministry said Tuesday its troops “continue to repel” Ukrainian assaults and had “foiled” attacks by “mobile groups in armoured vehicles”.

Ukraine said it would not hold on to Russian territory it had captured and offered to stop raids if Moscow agreed a “just peace”.

With reporting from David Mac Redmond and © AFP 2024