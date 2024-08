RUSSIA LAUNCHED A major offensive attack on Ukraine overnight, firing two ballistic missiles and 38 drones towards eight eastern regions of the country according to the Ukrainian air force.

This attack comes as Russia President Vladimir Putin vowed to “dislodge” Ukrainian troops who have entered Russian territory last weekend in the Kursk region. Authorities have said over 120,000 people had been evacuated away from the fighting.

Anti-aircraft systems managed to intercept 30 drones overnight, according to a post to the Air Forces’ official Telegram page. The country has been put on high alert, as citizens were warned that more drone attacks could be imminent.

The war in Ukraine has escalated dramatically as yesterday the Armed Forces acknowledged, for the first time, that it had occupied approximately 1,100 sq/kms of the Kursk region in western Russia.

It is the first time that Russia has been occupied by another military force since World War 2. President Volodymyr Zelensky y told the nation in his evening address that the cross-border offensive was “purely a security issue”.

Putin told a televised meeting with government officials that “one of the obvious goals of the enemy is to sow discord” and “destroy the unity and cohesion of Russian society”.

“The main task is, of course, for the defence ministry to dislodge the enemy from our territories,” he said.

In a retaliatory attack overnight, Russia launched drones and two ballistic missiles towards eight Ukrainian regions, Mykolaiv, Vinnytsia, Sumy, Kirovohrad, Kherson, Chernihiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy.

According to Air Force Commander Lieutenant General Mykola Oleschuk, who posted to Telegram, the attack was sent from the Kursk region and neighbouring region Primorsko-Akhtarsk.