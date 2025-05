KEITH BYRNE HAS been found guilty of murdering his girlfriend Kirsty Ward at their Spanish holiday hotel in 2023.

After three days of deliberations, jurors found him guilty of strangling the 36-year-old mother-of-one to death with a hair straightener power cord after she told him she was leaving him.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old former soldier from Duleek, Co Meath had claimed during his trial in the eastern Spanish city of Tarragona that Kirsty died by suicide at their hotel in Salou.

The trial judge announced he was retiring to consider his sentence after the jury decision late last night – as is normal in Spain – and Byrne is not expected to find out for nearly a month how much time he will have to serve.

Estela Cortes, a lawyer acting for Kirsty Ward’s family, last week confirmed that she was seeking a 30-year sentence upon conviction.

More to follow