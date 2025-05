ARMED POLICE WERE dispatched to a knife fight in Belfast yesterday which led to the arrests of four men, the PSNI has confirmed.

It had been reported that the men were engaged in a violent confrontation involving knives at around 3pm in Lisburn Road area of south Belfast.

“Local policing officers were immediately dispatched to the scene alongside specialist armed response officers,” said Detective Sergeant Faulkner of the PSNI.

The fight resulted in one of the men suffering serious injuries to his arm and hand. He was brought to hospital for treatment, and was subsequently discharged.

Officers were sent to track down the men implicated in the bloody brawl, and all four were located and arrested.

“The suspected offenders were identified and followed by officers and two men, aged 33 and 30, were located in a vehicle in the Great Victoria Street area,” Detective Sergeant Faulkner said.

“Both were arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary, wounding with Intent, possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.

“A short time later, two further men, aged 27 and 30, were arrested on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence and affray.”

The PSNI is appealing for people to come forward who may have witnessed the clash while in the Lisburn Road, Tates Avenue or Ashley Avenue area at around 3pm yesterday who may have seen something.

It is also calling on those with dashcam footage to contact police.