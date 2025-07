EVAN FERGUSON’S MOVE to Roma has been confirmed by the Serie A club.

The Republic of Ireland international joins Roma on loan from Brighton with an option to buy. Ferguson arrived in Roma in recent days to finalise the switch. The 42 understands that the Serie A club have also agreed an option to buy the 20-year-old on a permanent basis for €40 million as part of the deal.

“Delighted to be here,” Ferguson said in a video posted on the club’s X account. “Can’t wait to get started. I’m going to see you all in the stadium soon.”

Ferguson endured a disappointing loan to West Ham during the second half of last season, following knee and ankle injuries. It’s believed that there was interest from other clubs in Serie A, as well as in Germany, the Premier League, and English Championship, but the Meath native will settle with the number 11 shirt in Roma.

Ferguson burst onto the scene as a teenager, scoring 10 goals for Premier League club Brighton and making his international debut in the 2022/23 season.

He scored a hat-trick against Newcastle as an 18-year-old but his career has stalled due to loss of form and injury.

In total he has made 80 appearances for Brighton, scoring 17 goals, but has scored just one goal at club level since November 2023.

Ferguson spent the second half of the last campaign on loan with West Ham, where he made eight appearances, failing to score a goal.

“AS Roma are delighted to announce the signing of Evan Ferguson from Brighton and Hove Albion,” said the Serie A club.

“Ferguson will join Roma on loan with an option to buy.”

Brighton manager Fabian Hurzeler said: “Evan had a challenging period across the past season and a half, and it has been one disrupted by niggling injury issues, which hasn’t allowed him a run of games.

“He is over those injuries and has come back in great shape. Now he really wants to play regularly. This is an exciting opportunity in a strong league and with the prospect of European football.”

Written by Sinead Farrell with additional reporting from © AFP 2025