Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today's news.
IRELAND
- There are 69 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total to 292.
- The Health Minster launched a massive recruitment campaign.
- The Croke Park drive-through testing facility is now operational.
- The HSE has procured vital equipment and is rolling out resources to expand testing capabilities.
- A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Cork.
- An 18-year-old died in a road crash in Clare.
- Ministers at Stormont agreed measures to delay the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland.
- A national garda public order unit will deal with potential public unease during the outbreak.
WORLD
#CONTAINMENT: The European Union is to impose a 30-day entry ban on outside travellers.
#UNITED KINGDOM: The government advised against all non-essential foreign travel for 30 days.
#UNITED STATES: The Democratic presidential primary has become shrouded in uncertainty after Ohio called off today’s election just hours before polls were set to open due to the coronavirus.
#ITALY: Some Italian Riviera beaches and promenades around the northern city of Genoa were closed yesterday after crowds filled them in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules.
PARTING SHOT
It’s been a St Patrick’s Day like no other. We couldn’t celebrate it in the same ways we normally do, but people were thinking outside the box and came up with some creative ways to mark the day.
