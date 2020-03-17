This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Here's What Happened Today: St Patrick's Day

New coronavirus cases in Ireland, a massive healthcare recruitment campaign and testing at Croke Park.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 9:00 PM
1 hour ago 10,419 Views 14 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5049327

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

st patricks day Tadhg (6) and Maeve (4) from Co Monaghan made this brilliant window display to celebrate St Patrick's Day today. Thanks to all the boys and girls across Ireland who sent us their masterpieces - they really brightened up our day.

  • There are 69 new confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus in the Republic of Ireland, bringing the total to 292. 
  • The Health Minster launched a massive recruitment campaign. 
  • The Croke Park drive-through testing facility is now operational
  • The HSE has procured vital equipment and is rolling out resources to expand testing capabilities. 
  • A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Cork.
  • An 18-year-old died in a road crash in Clare. 
  • Ministers at Stormont agreed measures to delay the spread of the coronavirus in Northern Ireland. 
  • A national garda public order unit will deal with potential public unease during the outbreak. 

PA-51361639 Caerphilly Castle in South Wales joins Tourism Ireland's Global Greenings campaign to mark St Patrick's Day, Source: Alistair Heap/PA

WORLD

#CONTAINMENT: The European Union is to impose a 30-day entry ban on outside travellers. 

#UNITED KINGDOM: The government advised against all non-essential foreign travel for 30 days. 

#UNITED STATES: The Democratic presidential primary has become shrouded in uncertainty after Ohio called off today’s election just hours before polls were set to open due to the coronavirus.

#ITALY: Some Italian Riviera beaches and promenades around the northern city of Genoa were closed yesterday after crowds filled them in violation of coronavirus lockdown rules.

PARTING SHOT

It’s been a St Patrick’s Day like no other. We couldn’t celebrate it in the same ways we normally do, but people were thinking outside the box and came up with some creative ways to mark the day. 

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

