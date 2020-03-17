Pedestrian (30s) killed in Cork hit-and-run incident in the early hours this morning

GARDAÍ HAVE BEGUN an investigation after a man was struck by a vehicle and killed on the N25 near Cobh Cross, Tullagreine, Carrigtwohill in Cork.

The incident happened this morning at around 1.50am.

The man – understood to be in his 30s – was pronounced dead.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

There is no description of the vehicle at this time, but gardaí said its initial inquiries indicate it may have been travelling westbound on the N25 at the time of the crash.

The scene is currently preserved for a technical examination, and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information, particularly road users who travelled this area between 1.30am and 2.30am who may have dash cam footage, to contact Midleton Garda Station on 021 462 1550 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.