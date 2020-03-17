This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Tuesday 17 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

National Public Order Unit to deal with 'potential public unease' during coronavirus outbreak

It comes as a senior garda warned that organised criminal gangs could “attempt to take advantage” during the Covid-19 outbreak.

By Ceimin Burke Tuesday 17 Mar 2020, 10:55 AM
54 minutes ago 23,334 Views 43 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5048839
Members of the Garda Public Order Unit. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Members of the Garda Public Order Unit. File photo.
Members of the Garda Public Order Unit. File photo.
Image: Eamonn Farrell

A FULL-TIME National Public Order Unit has been deployed by the Gardaí in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

The unit is made up of 100 gardaí and it is tasked with responding to any public order incidents as well as performing high visibility pro-active patrols in support of uniformed members. 

A Garda spokesman said that this is not a significant escalation in policing but it is “prudent in the current climate of potential public unease and disquiet as the Covid-19 situation develops.”

Garda public order units are regularly deployed to deal with public order and assault related offences.

The force has had full-time public order capability in the Dublin Metropolitan Region since Thursday, which is normal during bank holiday weekends. Current plans are to keep the national unit in place for duration of Covid-19 public health emergency. 

The spokesperson added that it is logistically easier to nominate people on a “temporarily permanent” basis rather than resourcing units daily.

Allocating Gardaí in this way also protects against the potential spread of the Covid-19 virus within the organisation.

The public order unit was part of the response to a serious incident involving up to 30 youths in the Cherry Orchard area of West Dublin on Sunday evening. 

Drugs seizure

In that same area last night, a man in his 20s was arrested after gardaí discovered a quantity of cocaine at a house in Cherry Orchard near Ballyfermot.

A substantial quantity of the drug was seized along with encrypted communications devices during the search.

The male (29) was in the premises at the time. He was arrested and is being detained at Clondalkin Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

89912096_10157921161253001_4065008910111604736_n The drugs seized yesterday in Cherry Orchard Source: An Garda Síochána

Gardaí said the search was conducted as part of an “ongoing intelligence-led investigation targeting serious crime” in an organised crime group.

The searches were carried out by officers attached to the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau and the Special Crime Task Force.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll, who heads the gardaí’s special crime operations, said: “The Garda Síochána is alert to the fact that particular criminals and organised crime groups may continue to operate while we are tackling issues associated with the existence of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) or may attempt to take advantage of its existence.

For this purpose, each of the bureaus within special crime operations is targeting particular criminals and OCGs who are known or suspected to engage in a wide range of criminal activity and will continue to do so until the virus no longer represents a problem within the communities we serve.

With reporting from Sean Murray

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (43)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie