Thursday 3 August 2023
# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Monaghan crash victims laid to rest, Trump to be arraigned, and Irish women’s football team come home to Dublin.
33 minutes ago

GOOD EVENING. HERE are today’s top stories. 

IRELAND

Supporters watch the Ireland Womens team on stage on O'Connell Street today at the homecoming event for the Irish Women's Football Team.

  • The funerals for victims of Monday’s tragic car crash in Co Monaghan -  Kiea McCann, aged 17, and Dlava Mohamed, 16, – were held in Clones and Dublin. 
  • The High Court ruled that a young Ukrainian girl brought to Ireland by her mother following the outbreak of the war against Russian should be returned to her native country.
  • Trades unions asked for an explanation from Accenture after the multinational IT service and consultancy firm announced on Monday that 890 jobs are to be cut from its Irish staff.
  • The public were advised to stay at home for 48 hours after Covid-19 symptoms are resolved, as July saw an upsurge in cases.  
  • A group representing rank and file gardaí said a meeting this morning with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris did not reach any agreement on their working hours dispute and they are pressing ahead with a no confidence ballot. 
  • A court heard that A US tourist was attacked with punches and stamps to his head in a “savage” premeditated gang robbery in Dublin’s Temple Bar six hours after landing in the country,
  • Gardaí in Clare were investigating the discovery of a body on a beach in the north of the county last night. 
  • Bord na Móna said said it is “reviewing a range of options” for the Derrinlough briquette factory in Co Offaly, after it published an advertisement for the sale of the site which has since been taken down.
  • Irish actors and writers writers are to join the picket line in Hollywood for a ‘get together’ to express solidarity with those striking over pay issues and AI threats to their jobs, it was announced.
  • The PSNI appealed for witnesses following an incident in which a man sustained a head injury and gunshot wounds after being assaulted by masked men. 

WORLD

Trump supporters drive by in a mock version of the presidential car ahead of the former president's arraignment today.

#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump landed in the Washington DC area where he is due to answer charges he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

#NORTH KOREA: The country “responded” to efforts by the United Nations Command to discuss American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last month and is believed to be detained by Pyongyang, the Command said today.

#ENGLAND: A group of Greenpeace activists were arrested after an hours-long protest on the roof of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s mansion over his new fossil fuel drilling “frenzy”.

PARTING SHOT

In what is both a piece of brilliant conservation news and a cuteness overload, Fota Wildlife Park announced the birth of three critically endangered red panda cubs, and it is inviting the public to submit name ideas for the new arrivals. 

Cormac Fitzgerald
