Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

GOOD EVENING. HERE are today’s top stories.
#UNITED STATES: Donald Trump landed in the Washington DC area where he is due to answer charges he worked to overturn the 2020 presidential election.
#NORTH KOREA: The country “responded” to efforts by the United Nations Command to discuss American soldier Travis King, who ran across the border into North Korea last month and is believed to be detained by Pyongyang, the Command said today.
#ENGLAND: A group of Greenpeace activists were arrested after an hours-long protest on the roof of prime minister Rishi Sunak’s mansion over his new fossil fuel drilling “frenzy”.
In what is both a piece of brilliant conservation news and a cuteness overload, Fota Wildlife Park announced the birth of three critically endangered red panda cubs, and it is inviting the public to submit name ideas for the new arrivals.
