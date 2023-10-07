Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

A disagreement emerged between Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien , Dublin Airport and Ryanair as the Minister expressed his view that planes coming and going from Dublin Airport have been flying outside of agreed flight paths.

WORLD

#ISRAEL: At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel and Gaza authorities have reported a death toll of 198 people in the bloodiest escalation in the Israel-Palestinian conflict since May 2021.

#AFGHANISTAN: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan killing 14 and injuring 78, an official said, with predictions the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.

PARTING SHOT

The MV Matthew – site of the historic drugs bust last week – is on the move.

The MV Matthew is on the go in Cobh. Moving off the berth at Marino Point. Apparently to make way for a chemical shipment coming into a factory there. She’ll be at Passage for a few days. pic.twitter.com/IDtCPyDNsB — Niall O’Connor (@NiallJournal_ie) October 7, 2023 Niall O’Connor / Twitter