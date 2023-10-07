Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#ISRAEL: At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel and Gaza authorities have reported a death toll of 198 people in the bloodiest escalation in the Israel-Palestinian conflict since May 2021.
#AFGHANISTAN: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan killing 14 and injuring 78, an official said, with predictions the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.
The MV Matthew – site of the historic drugs bust last week – is on the move.
