Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 7 October 2023 Dublin: 20°C
Andres Poveda
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday
Here’s your roundup of what made the headlines today.
927
0
1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

cost of living protest 01_90690643 Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie People at the Cost of Living protest demonstration makes its way through the city to Leinster House this afternoon. Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

  • A disagreement emerged between Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien, Dublin Airport and Ryanair as the Minister expressed his view that planes coming and going from Dublin Airport have been flying outside of agreed flight paths.
  • New figures revealed that the surplus in public finances this year will be €9.620 billion.
  • A doctor warned that health authorities’ guidance to pharmacists to prioritise patients with diabetes when dispensing Ozempic is causing “huge distress and anxiety” to people with obesity who have been prescribed it for weight loss.
  • A service was held in memory of the 10 victims of the service station explosion in Creeslough, Co Donegal.
  • A man appeared in court this afternoon after he was arrested by gardaí investigating the death of a man in Tralee, Co Kerry last year.
  • Tánaiste and Foreign Affairs Minister Micheál Martin condemned attacks by Hamas against Israel today, and called for an immediate cessation to violence.
  • A man died after the car he was driving in veered off the road and entered a lake in Achill, Co Mayo.
  • Protestors marched through Dublin city centre calling for measures to be introduced to help grapple with the spiralling cost-of-living crisis.
  • Ireland’s Rhys McClenaghan successfully defended his gold medal on the pommel horse at the Gymnastics World Championships in Antwerp. 

WORLD 

embedded6cc8045d6eae46a7bbde32a379d874ff (Hatem Moussa / AP) Rockets are launched by Palestinian militants from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. (Hatem Moussa / AP) / AP)

#ISRAEL: At least 70 people were reported killed in Israel and Gaza authorities have reported a death toll of 198 people in the bloodiest escalation in the Israel-Palestinian conflict since May 2021.

#AFGHANISTAN: A magnitude 6.3 earthquake hit western Afghanistan killing 14 and injuring 78, an official said, with predictions the toll could rise after reports of landslides and victims trapped under collapsed buildings.

PARTING SHOT

The MV Matthew – site of the historic drugs bust last week – is on the move.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
cormacfitzgerald@thejournal.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags