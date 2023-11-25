Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie Defence Forces, Captain Paul Sheehan arrives home from Lebanon to his partner Denise Ryan and dog Dotsy from Co. Kilkenny at Dublin Airport this morning. Sam Boal / Rollingnews.ie / Rollingnews.ie

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Justice Minister Helen McEntee were invited to appear before the Oireachtas Justice Committee to address the violence and disruption on Dublin’s streets in recent days, as pressure mounted on the pair.

The owner of The Bike Stop on Dublin's Capel Street has expressed shock and sadness after his shop was looted during Thursday's riots.

More than 200 Irish troops arrived back from south Lebanon following their six month deployment to the war torn region – it came as news that UNIFIL troops were targeted by Israeli fire this morning in an area near the Irish base.

A six-year-old girl who was stabbed on Parnell Square East , in Dublin City Centre on Thursday was released from hospital, as a five-year-old girl remained in a critical condition.

It was revealed that just under 65,000 individuals or couples have claimed the Rent Tax Credit this year out of an estimated 400,000 individuals who are eligible to apply, new figures show.

The owner of Tathony House in Dublin 8 dropped an appeal against a ruling that deemed the mass eviction of the building's tenants invalid.

An investigation was launched after it is understood a staff member of an Aldi supermarket in Ashtown, Dublin 15 was threatened with a knife by a man last night.

, Dublin 15 was threatened with a knife by a man last night. A public consultation was launched to help determine future regulation of tobacco and nicotine products such as vapes.

WORLD

#GAZA: Qatari mediator said that 12 Israeli hostages were to be freed “tonight” after the armed wing of Hamas said it was delaying the handover of a second group of hostages due to be released under a truce deal until Israel “adheres to the terms of the agreement”.

#UNITED STATES: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been seriously injured in a stabbing by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona.

PARTING SHOT

WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds: Here’s how Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show went.