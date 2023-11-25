Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
#GAZA: Qatari mediator said that 12 Israeli hostages were to be freed “tonight” after the armed wing of Hamas said it was delaying the handover of a second group of hostages due to be released under a truce deal until Israel “adheres to the terms of the agreement”.
#UNITED STATES: Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd, has been seriously injured in a stabbing by another inmate at a federal prison in Arizona.
WB Yeats, mullets and Chaos Emeralds: Here’s how Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show went.
