Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

A young boy in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, studies a large photo of the Sun and its flares of fire, at an open air exhibition of NASA images. Eamonn Farrell / /Rollingnews.ie Eamonn Farrell / /Rollingnews.ie / /Rollingnews.ie

IRELAND

A Status Orange weather warning was issued for Ireland, as Storm Isha is due to hit the country.

A US-bound jet made an emergency landing at Dublin Airport after the crew reported they had suffered a cracked windshield over the North Atlantic.

after the crew reported they had suffered a cracked windshield over the North Atlantic. The Irish women’s hockey team missed out on a place at the 2024 Olympic Games after defeat to Great Britain.

women’s hockey team missed out on a place at the 2024 Olympic Games after defeat to Great Britain. It was announced that passengers will no longer have to print out physical tickets for their journey from next week, as Iarnród Éireann has announced a new e-ticket option for all intercity trains.

has announced a new e-ticket option for all intercity trains. Demonstrators marched through Roscrea, Co Tipperary , to protest the closure of a local hotel and its use to house international protection applicants.

, to protest the closure of a local hotel and its use to house international protection applicants. Oliver Callan was announced as the new presenter of the RTÉ Radio 1 9am weekday slot, replacing Ryan Tubridy who left the national broadcaster last year.

was announced as the new presenter of the RTÉ Radio 1 9am weekday slot, replacing Ryan Tubridy who left the national broadcaster last year. Two men injured in an incident at pharmaceutical firm Janssen Sciences in Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, have been discharged from hospital.

Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien said that grants to renovate vacant and derelict properties on Ireland’s offshore islands should increase.

WORLD

#GAZA: Fighting rages across the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, whose health ministry reported a surging death toll.

#SYRIA: An Israeli strike on Damascus killed the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ spy chief for Syria and three other Guards members, Iran said, in an attack that tore into a multi-storey residential building.

#CHINA: Eight people were killed in a factory explosion in eastern China’s Jiangsu province, state media reported.

PARTING SHOT

With the announcement of Oliver Callan as the new presenter of RTÉ’s 9am slot, let’s revisit one of the classic sketches from Callan’s Kicks. The hilarious (and very dark) life of a hurler.