IRELAND

Former Fine Gael leader and Taoiseach Leo Varadkar leaving Áras An Uachtaráin after he resign his position. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

WORLD

Ambassador Carlos Jose Arguello Gomez, right, and Alain Pellet, left, a lawyer representing Nicaragua at the International Court of Justice today. Alamy Alamy

#GERMANY: Preliminary hearings opened at the International Court of Justice in a case that seeks an end to German aid to Israel, based on claims that Berlin is enabling acts of genocide and breaches of international humanitarian law in conflict in Gaza.

#UNITED STATES: Jonathan Majors has been ordered to complete a year-long counselling programme but avoided jail time Monday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in a high-profile case that derailed the once-promising star’s career.

#ISRAEL: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a date has been set for an offensive in the city of Rafah, which Israel says is one of the last Hamas strongholds in Gaza.

PARTING SHOT

A total solar eclipse was visible across North America this evening. Photogrpaher Luke Martin caught it in San Saba County, Texas:

Luke Martin Luke Martin