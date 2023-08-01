Advertisement

Tuesday 1 August 2023
Naoise Culhane The Sturgeon full moon rising behind Blackrock, Dublin, in the foreground and Killiney, Dublin in the background this evening.
# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Monaghan crash victims named, Accenture job losses and situation worsens in Niger.
1 hour ago

GOOD EVENING. HERE’S a round up of everything that happened today.

IRELAND

 

  • Tributes were paid to Kiea McCann, aged 17, and Dlava Mohamed, aged 16, who died following a singe vehicle crash in Co Monaghan yesterday. Three others remain in hospital following the incident, and gardaí are investigating. 
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar described the loss of almost 900 Irish jobs at Accenture as “devastating” and said the Government would work with staff to help them find employment.
  • Politicians supported calls for the removal of election candidates home addresses from ballot papers in light of safety and privacy concerns.
  • The Road Safety Authority warned that progress in improving road safety is in “danger of going backwards” after 95 people died on Irish roads in the first half of this year.
  • Irish officials said they are continuing to monitor the worsening situation in the African country of Niger after a coup there and have advised Irish nationals in the country to register with the embassy in Nigeria. 
  • An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said “there’s a very good chance” that the current coalition Government will be re-elected.
  • Sinn Féin said that homeowners who are stuck on high interest rates with vulture funds need government support now, and that it cannot wait until October’s Budget.
  • It was revealed that only 35% of applications for home retrofitting as part of the Warmer Homes Scheme have been processed as of the end of May.
  • The death was announced of Galway All-Ireland hurling winner and inter-county referee Jimmy Cooney.
  • Met Éireann said that last month was Ireland’s wettest July on record.
  • Four Irish writers made the Booker Prize longlist for 2023, meaning that the country has now produced the most nominees in the history of the prize, relative to population size. 
  • New income thresholds for the Government’s cost-rental scheme came into effect – with a higher limit in place for those based in Dublin.

WORLD 

heat (Vahid Salemi / AP/PA) A boy cools off in a water fountain at the Ebrahim Park in Tehran as the temperature reached 38C (Vahid Salemi / AP/PA) / AP/PA)

#POLAND: Poland said that two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace today and announced it would ramp up military deployments on its eastern border in reaction to the incident.

#IRAN: The country declared a two-day holiday for government workers and banks nationwide as searing temperatures sweep across the country, state media reported.

#RUSSIA: Russia said it has downed another wave of Ukrainian drones aimed at vessels in the Black Sea and Moscow, as an office block in the capital’s main business district was struck for the second time in a few days.

#CHINA: China said that 11 people died and a further 27 are missing after flooding in the mountains surrounding Beijing.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s history makers at the Women’s World Cup will have a homecoming parade in Dublin city centre on Thursday. The FAI have confirmed that the Girls in Green will kick things off outside the GPO from 6.30pm.

