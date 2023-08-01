Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

GOOD EVENING. HERE’S a round up of everything that happened today.

Naoise Culhane The Sturgeon full moon rising behind Blackrock, Dublin, in the foreground and Killiney, Dublin in the background this evening. Naoise Culhane

IRELAND

WORLD

(Vahid Salemi / AP/PA) A boy cools off in a water fountain at the Ebrahim Park in Tehran as the temperature reached 38C (Vahid Salemi / AP/PA) / AP/PA)

#POLAND: Poland said that two Belarusian helicopters violated its airspace today and announced it would ramp up military deployments on its eastern border in reaction to the incident.

#IRAN: The country declared a two-day holiday for government workers and banks nationwide as searing temperatures sweep across the country, state media reported.

#RUSSIA: Russia said it has downed another wave of Ukrainian drones aimed at vessels in the Black Sea and Moscow, as an office block in the capital’s main business district was struck for the second time in a few days.

#CHINA: China said that 11 people died and a further 27 are missing after flooding in the mountains surrounding Beijing.

PARTING SHOT

Ireland’s history makers at the Women’s World Cup will have a homecoming parade in Dublin city centre on Thursday. The FAI have confirmed that the Girls in Green will kick things off outside the GPO from 6.30pm.