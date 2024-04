NEED A CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Dublin MEPs Clare Daly and Barry Andrews (L-R) today debated Russian interference at the European Parliament. Sam Boal Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Ukrainian soldier examines site of Russian bombing in Kharkiv, Ukraine today. Alamy Alamy

#UKRAINE: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned Ukraine may lose the war if the US Congress withholds military aid.

#GAZA: Israeli troops withdrew from southern Gaza, but likely so ‘troops can rest’ according to the White House.

#RWANDA: Bill Clinton joined Rwandans in commemorating 30 years since a genocide in which an estimated 800,000 people were killed.

PARTING SHOT

Mayo fans in Times' Square, New York City today. Adam Gray / INPHO Adam Gray / INPHO / INPHO

Mayo for S.A.M (Stáit Aontaithe Mhéiriceá).

Thousands of Mayo GAA fans as they face New York in the Connacht GAA Senior Football Championship Quarter-Final.

Over 3000 passionate fans answered the call put out by Portwest to turn Times Square green and red to celebrate ten successful years in business in the USA, ahead of today’s clash with New York.

The game has just kicked of and is available, live, on GAAGo. You can catch up on the coverage on The42, whose Fintan O’Toole will bring you match report later this evening.