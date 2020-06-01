Here's What Happened Today: Bank Holiday Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

People at a Black Lives Matter protest rally outside the US Embassy in Dublin following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, US. Source: Niall Carson/PA

Health 0fficials have confirmed that a further one person with Covid-19 has died, and an additional 77 confirmed cases – bringing the overall number of cases here to 25,062.

Thousands of people marched through Dublin city centre this afternoon as part of a peaceful protest against recent US police killings of black people.

Irish Water has said it is “increasingly likely” that a water conservation order will have to be put in place due to increased demand on water amid the prolonged period of dry weather.

Healthcare workers are treated as being immune from Covid-19 for three months after first contracting the virus, according to the HSE.

Dublin City Council is investigating a number of options to provide the public with access to toilets in Dublin ahead of Phase 2 of easing Covid-19 restrictions on Friday.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy has said local councils are being asked to show “flexibility” to people applying for a government-backed mortgage scheme during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Restaurants in Limerick city are to be allowed provide street tables as part of a proposed trial initiative by Limerick City and County Council to support local businesses as Covid-19 restrictions ease.

Most universities and third-level colleges are returning rent fees to students, while also facing a €500 million funding gap because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

WORLD

Parents drop off pupils at Queen's Hill Primary School, Costessey, Norfolk, as pupils begin to return to school as part of a wider easing of lockdown measures in England. Source: Joe Giddens/PA Wire/PA Images

#BLACK LIVES MATTER: US President Donald Trump has derided the nation’s governors as “weak” and demanded tougher crackdowns on protesters in the aftermath of another night of violent protests in dozens of US cities.

#PUTIN IT OUT THERE: Russian president Vladimir Putin says a nationwide vote on constitutional amendments that could allow him to further extend his rule until 2036 will be held on 1 July.

#STORM AMANDA: Rain from Tropical Storm Amanda has left at least 17 people dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PARTING SHOT

Dublin Zoo has confirmed that it will reopen to the public tomorrow in a reduced capacity and under new strict health and safety protocols.

Visits will be divided into two daily sessions, one morning and one afternoon, with a maximum of 500 people in for each initial trial period.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

This is less than 10% of the usual capacity at any one time, so tickets are limited.