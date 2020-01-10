Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Cormac Harris and Alan O'Sullivan won the 56th BT Young Scientist Exhibition this evening. Source: Chris Bellew/Fennell Photography

INTERNATIONAL

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, listens as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, right, speaks during a briefing at the White House in Washington Source: Susan Walsh/PA Images

#ENGLAND: A woman who posed as a boy to sexually assault teenage girls was jailed for eight years.

#MEXICO: A primary school student killed a teacher and wounded five others in a school shooting in Mexico.

#PLANE CRASH: Ukraine sought evidence as a video appeared to show a missile hitting the downed airliner over Iran.

PARTING SHOT

Marina Hyde’s withering columns on the Guardian are always worth a look.

This one on Westminster creaking into life again is no exception.