Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- The main parties in the North have agreed to a deal paving the way for power sharing to be restored.
- The funeral of Larry Gogan took place today in Dublin.
- An 81-year-old woman was found near the GPO by a homeless volunteer last night.
- Two lads from Cork have won this year’s BT Young Scientists top award.
- Iran’s ambassador to Ireland compared Qasem Soleimani to Michael Collins and said Shannon Airport is “not a target” at a briefing today.
- Leo Varadkar said that if an election is held on 14 February, it could be a “Valentine’s massacre” for Fine Gael’s opponents.
- The Taoiseach also refused to be drawn on the future of the RIC commemoration.
- A woman in her 70s died in a road crash in Clare.
- School secretaries protested nationwide as they conducted a work-to-rule action.
- Two scheduled talks from a US chastity speaker has been cancelled amid criticism.
INTERNATIONAL
#ENGLAND: A woman who posed as a boy to sexually assault teenage girls was jailed for eight years.
#MEXICO: A primary school student killed a teacher and wounded five others in a school shooting in Mexico.
#PLANE CRASH: Ukraine sought evidence as a video appeared to show a missile hitting the downed airliner over Iran.
PARTING SHOT
Marina Hyde’s withering columns on the Guardian are always worth a look.
This one on Westminster creaking into life again is no exception.
