#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 7°C Friday 11 December 2020
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 11 Dec 2020, 9:00 PM
19 minutes ago 586 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5296844

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

5293 Brexit fresh produce Deliveries of fresh fruit being taken in by BOM Fruit in Dublin City centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

  • People are being urged to consider restricting their movements and limiting contacts from today if they plan on seeing vulnerable family or friends over Christmas.
  • Retired doctors and healthcare professionals who are proficient in administering injections may be asked to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a serious collision in Co Dublin earlier this month. 
  • An amber alert was declared this week by Eirgrid as the electrical supply system came under sustained pressure to meet a high demand.
  • Almost 450 jobs are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin.
  • A driver has been caught travelling at 137km/h on the N7 today, as gardaí check for motorists breaking speeds on Irish roads as part of ‘National Slow Down Day’.
  • Staff in the public sector are to get two pay rises of 1% in the next two years.
  • Latest figures show that no cases of flu have been transmitted in Ireland this winter.

INTERNATIONAL

boris-johnson-visits-national-renewable-energy-centre British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, Northumberland Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister  Boris Johnson has warned it is “very, very likely” that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

#ENGLAND: The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in two regions of southern England are heading towards levels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus, figures show.

#TRUMP: A Wisconsin judge has ruled against Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s election win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

PARTING SHOT

giraffe-born-at-zsl-whipsnade-zoo Margaret the giraffe Source: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo via PA Images

A giraffe has been given the name Margaret in honour of the first patient in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside clinical trials.

Staff at Whipsnade Zoo chose the name as the female calf was born on Tuesday – the same day Margaret Keenan, 90, made history by receiving the Pfizer coronavirus jab in Coventry.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie