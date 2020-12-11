Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Deliveries of fresh fruit being taken in by BOM Fruit in Dublin City centre today Source: Leah Farrell via RollingNews.ie

People are being urged to consider restricting their movements and limiting contacts from today if they plan on seeing vulnerable family or friends over Christmas.

Retired doctors and healthcare professionals who are proficient in administering injections may be asked to help with the roll-out of the Covid-19 vaccine.

. Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a woman died following a serious collision in Co Dublin earlier this month.

in Co Dublin earlier this month. An amber alert was declared this week by Eirgrid as the electrical supply system came under sustained pressure to meet a high demand.

as the electrical supply system came under sustained pressure to meet a high demand. Almost 450 jobs are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin.

are at risk a result of the closure of a pharmaceutical plant in Baldoyle, Dublin. A driver has been caught travelling at 137km/h on the N7 today, as gardaí check for motorists breaking speeds on Irish roads as part of ‘National Slow Down Day’.

on Irish roads as part of ‘National Slow Down Day’. Staff in the public sector are to get two pay rises of 1% in the next two years.

of 1% in the next two years. Latest figures show that no cases of flu have been transmitted in Ireland this winter.

INTERNATIONAL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures during a visit to the National Renewable Energy Centre in Blyth, Northumberland Source: Owen Humphreys via PA Images

#BREXIT: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned it is “very, very likely” that the UK will fail to strike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union.

#ENGLAND: The number of Covid-19 patients in hospital in two regions of southern England are heading towards levels recorded at the peak of the first wave of the virus, figures show.

#TRUMP: A Wisconsin judge has ruled against Donald Trump’s lawsuit seeking to overturn Joe Biden’s election win in the state, another in a string of defeats in the president’s extraordinary attempts to undo his loss.

PARTING SHOT

Margaret the giraffe Source: ZSL Whipsnade Zoo via PA Images

A giraffe has been given the name Margaret in honour of the first patient in the world to receive a Covid-19 vaccine outside clinical trials.

Staff at Whipsnade Zoo chose the name as the female calf was born on Tuesday – the same day Margaret Keenan, 90, made history by receiving the Pfizer coronavirus jab in Coventry.