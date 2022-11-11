Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#KHERSON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on social media that the southern city of Kherson is “ours” after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.
#TWITTER: Elon Musk has warned Twitter employees to prepare for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they cannot find new ways of making money.
#COP27: Joe Biden has told the COP27 conference that the “very life of the planet” is at stake in the climate crisis.
#CHURCH: The Vatican is launching a preliminary investigation into French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old.
It’s almost that time of year again – the Late, Late Toy Show.
Here’s a look at this year’s promo for the show:
The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, 25 November, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player.
