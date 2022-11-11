Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Pictured sitting on Grafton Street are students and members of climate action groups as they call for emergency action on climate change Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

US President Joe Biden speaks during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#KHERSON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on social media that the southern city of Kherson is “ours” after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.

#TWITTER: Elon Musk has warned Twitter employees to prepare for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they cannot find new ways of making money.

Advertisement

#COP27: Joe Biden has told the COP27 conference that the “very life of the planet” is at stake in the climate crisis.

#CHURCH: The Vatican is launching a preliminary investigation into French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old.

PARTING SHOT

It’s almost that time of year again – the Late, Late Toy Show.

Here’s a look at this year’s promo for the show:

The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, 25 November, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player.