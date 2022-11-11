Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Friday 11 November 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

1 hour ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Climate protest 001 Pictured sitting on Grafton Street are students and members of climate action groups as they call for emergency action on climate change Source: Leah Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

sharm-el-sheikh-egypt-11th-nov-2022-us-president-joe-biden-speaks-during-the-2022-united-nations-climate-change-conference-cop27-credit-gehad-hamdydpaalamy-live-news US President Joe Biden speaks during the 2022 United Nations Climate Change Conference COP27 Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#KHERSON: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has written on social media that the southern city of Kherson is “ours” after Russia announced it had completed a retreat from the regional hub.

#TWITTER: Elon Musk has warned Twitter employees to prepare for “difficult times ahead” that might end with the collapse of the social media platform if they cannot find new ways of making money. 

#COP27: Joe Biden has told the COP27 conference that the “very life of the planet” is at stake in the climate crisis.

#CHURCH: The Vatican is launching a preliminary investigation into French cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, after he admitted to a “reprehensible” act on a 14-year-old.  

PARTING SHOT

It’s almost that time of year again – the Late, Late Toy Show. 

Here’s a look at this year’s promo for the show:

Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

The Late Late Toy Show will air on Friday, 25 November, at 9.35pm on RTÉ One & RTÉ Player.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

