Poor COP27 outcome would be 'wholly unacceptable' - junior minister

A JUNIOR MINISTER has said it would be “wholly unacceptable” for this year’s United Nations climate conference to fail to bring action that delivers help for countries hit by climate-caused tragedies.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Aid Colm Brophy will today become the third Irish minister to attend COP27 in the coastal Egyptian city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where negotiators have been tasked with hammering out new climate commitments.

A crucial priority for campaigners and many countries is the issue of providing supports to alleviate losses and damages experienced by vulnerable countries because of the climate crisis – though resistance from some delegations meant even getting the item on the agenda was a battle.

During his trip, Minister Brophy will join former President of Ireland Mary Robinson and climate activists from least-developed countries tomorrow for a roundtable discussion hosted by the International Federation of the Red Cross.

Robinson, who has been vocal about campaigning for climate action, is the chair of The Elders, a human rights group made up of leaders that was founded by Nelson Mandela.

Minister Brophy is due to meet today with representatives from with Somalia and Senegal, as well as attending a meeting on food systems.

He is also set to meet with the Global Partnership for Education, an organisation that delivers funding for education in developing countries.

Tomorrow, on top of the roundtable with Mary Robinson and activists, he has a bilateral meeting with Malawi and a meeting with the International Fund for Agricultural Development.

He is scheduled to attend an event on climate and security and another hosted by the Champions Group on Adaptation Finance, which Ireland is a founding member of.

Ahead of his visit, Minister Brophy said that “this is rightly being referred to as Africa’s COP because the problems facing the Horn of Africa today are a wake-up call to us all”.

“The drought in the Horn of Africa is climate change in action,” he said.

“I visited Kenya recently and saw first-hand how climate change is condemning millions of people to suffering and hunger.

It would be wholly unacceptable for governments around the world to descend on COP and not take concrete and practical action to alleviate the tragedy that is being played out in the Horn of Africa and also in places like Pakistan that have experienced devastating flooding this year.

“We can’t afford a talking shop. The people I met in Kenya deserve more. They deserve climate change finally being given the political attention it so urgently needs.”

The minister arrived last night and is attending the conference and tomorrow.

His senior minister at the Department of Foreign Affairs, Simon Coveney, made a one-day visit to the conference on Wednesday, where he met with leaders from Somalia and the Cook Islands.

After his meetings, Coveney told Irish media that “Somalia is an interesting case study in just how dramatic the impact of climate change can be on populations”.

“We are seeing children starve to death in Somalia because of the fifth drought season in a row, crops failing and some rural communities not being able to feed themselves,” the minister said.

“That’s what we’re talking about when we talk about the moral obligation to respond to the climate challenge. Because of the change in weather patterns in certain parts of the world, people are dying.”