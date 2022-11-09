Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Wednesday 9 November 2022
Coveney arrives at COP27 for meetings with Egypt, Somalia and Cook Islands leaders

Coveney is spending the day at the conference in Sharm El-Sheikh, the second Irish politician to attend this year.

27 minutes ago 416 Views 0 Comments
Image: Niall Carson/PA Images

Lauren Boland reports from COP27

FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER Simon Coveney is set to meet with representatives of countries acutely vulnerable to the climate crisis in Egypt today at COP27.

The international climate conference is entering its fourth day in Sharm El-Sheikh and the pressure is growing on countries to successfully negotiate new climate commitments.

Today is the first of 11 themed days at COP27, with a focus on finance.

Coveney arrived in Sharm El-Sheikh last night and is spending the day at the conference before leaving early tomorrow morning.

He is due to have 12 meetings in total during the day, including bilateral meetings with the President of Somalia, the Prime Minister of the Cook Islands and the Foreign Affairs Minister of Egypt Sameh Shoukry, who is also the COP27 President.

There is also a meeting scheduled between the minister and a team from UCC attending COP27 composed of academics, students and early career researchers, as well as a meeting with Irish solar power company Amarenco.

Later he will brief media before attending a Systematic Observations Financing Facility meeting on strengthening climate finance.

Coveney is the second Cabinet minister to make the trip following Taoiseach Micheál Martin’s attendance at the World Leaders Summit yesterday and on Monday but he won’t be the last.

Minister of State for Overseas Development Colm Brophy, based in the Department of Foreign Affairs alongside Coveney, is attending for two days later this week.

And Minister for Climate Eamon Ryan will lead the delegation next week as the conference picks up pace during the final days of negotiations.

Addressing the World Leaders Summit yesterday, the Taoiseach said that the global climate situation is “urgent but not hopeless”.

He said that “if this generation doesn’t step up urgently, future generations will not forgive us.”

“The burden of climate change globally is falling most heavily on those least responsible for our predicament.

He said that “this generation of leaders cannot say that we didn’t know” about the climate threat.

“The science is clear – every tonne of carbon warms the world, every delay makes our task that bit bigger. Let us not waste a second more.”

