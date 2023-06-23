Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO Lord Mayor of Cork Deirdre Forde at the unveiling of a plaque and a new Cherry Blossom Grove of 100 trees planted at Fitzgerald’s Park to honour all those who died from Covid Michael O'Sullivan / OSM PHOTO / OSM PHOTO

RTÉ presenter Ryan Tubridy has said he should have asked questions about a discrepancy between his earnings and what the national broadcaster said he was being paid.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has has said that "remedial steps" will be required to "restore trust and confidence" in RTÉ .

NUJ members at RTÉ have called on the broadcaster's executive board to make themselves available to address questions regarding the growing Ryan Tubridy payment scandal.

A woman in her 80s has died after being struck by an e-scooter in Dublin 7 earlier this week.

Michael Higgins, the son of the sitting President, has criticised the consultative forum on international security as having an "alarmist tone".

Dublin City Council is seeking to identify buildings across the city that can be refurbished and developed into artist spaces .

. An unannounced inspection of University Hospital Limerick carried out in February by Hiqa found that the hospital improved since a previous inspection but that overcrowding was still a consistent issue.

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters performing on the Pyramid Stage, at the Glastonbury Festival at Worthy Farm in Somerset Alamy Stock Photo

#SUB: It is time to consider whether trips to the wreckage of the Titanic should end following the death of five people on board the Titan submersible, the president of the Titanic International Society has said.

#TATE: A Romanian court has added 30 days to the house arrest of Andrew Tate, who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

#EMBASSY: A mysterious Russian diplomat has sparked a national security standoff between Australia and the Kremlin, defying his host country’s efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.

PARTING SHOT

Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a baby giraffe as the zoo celebrates its 40th anniversary today.

The female baby Rothschild’s giraffe was born at the end of April to mother Clodagh and father Ferdie and is a descendent of one of the park’s very first residents.

Darragh Kane The new baby giraffe at Fota Wildlife Park Darragh Kane