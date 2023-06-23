Here's What Happened Today: Friday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#SUB: It is time to consider whether trips to the wreckage of the Titanic should end following the death of five people on board the Titan submersible, the president of the Titanic International Society has said.
#TATE: A Romanian court has added 30 days to the house arrest of Andrew Tate, who was charged this week with rape, human trafficking and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.
#EMBASSY: A mysterious Russian diplomat has sparked a national security standoff between Australia and the Kremlin, defying his host country’s efforts to kick him off a messy building site near parliament.
Fota Wildlife Park has announced the birth of a baby giraffe as the zoo celebrates its 40th anniversary today.
The female baby Rothschild’s giraffe was born at the end of April to mother Clodagh and father Ferdie and is a descendent of one of the park’s very first residents.
