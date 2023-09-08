Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Alamy Stock Photo Tickets for next year's Electric Picnic music festival in Laois sold out today in one hour. Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo The Prince and Princess of Wales attend a service at St Davids Cathedral in Wales, to commemorate the late Queen Elizabeth II, who died one year ago today. Alamy Stock Photo

#NEW YORK The United Nations today published its first official progress report on the 2015 Paris Agreement where it warned that the World is falling dangerously short of meeting climate goals.

#UK The United Kingdom today marked the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s death.

Advertisement

#UKRAINE Billionaire Elon Musk says he blocked a Ukrainian attack on Russia’s Black Sea fleet after he declined a request from Kyiv to activate internet access in the Black Sea near Moscow-annexed Crimea.

#AUSTRALIA Three men have been jailed in Brisbane, Australia for the manslaughter of Irish teenager, Cian English (19), who died after he fell from an apartment balcony during an armed robbery.

PARTING SHOT

Cula4 Minister Cathrine Martin and the launch of 'Cula4', the new children's TV channel that broadcasts fully as Gaeilge. Cula4

TG4 made history today with the launch of the first-ever Irish language children’s channel.

The channel, which began at 4pm today, promises to bring 14 hours of daily children’s content as Gaeilge to households on the free-to-air channel.

The channel will host news bulletins for young people during the week and schools will be able to tune in from their classrooms from Tuesday to Friday at 1:30pm.