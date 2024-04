NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Woman walks bu colourful murals on Thomas Street in Dublin today. RollingNews.ie RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Trump speaks to the media at Manhattan criminal court during the continuation of his trial Spencer Platt / PA Images Spencer Platt / PA Images / PA Images

#GAZA: A premature Palestinian infant who was rescued from her mother’s womb shortly after the woman was killed in an Israeli airstrike died yesterday.

#TRUMP: Donald Trump’s defence team in his hush money case sought to undermine the evidence of the prosecution’s lead witness.

#TATE: A court in Romania ruled that a trial can start in the case of influencer Andrew Tate, who is charged with human trafficking, rape and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

#TIKTOK: ByteDance said it has no plans to sell TikTok after a new US law put it on a deadline to divest from the hugely popular video platform or have it banned in the United States.

PARTING SHOT

“Give peace a chance.”

By the looks of it, it seems like Slovakian MEP Miroslav Radačovsky didn’t give his colleagues a chance to prepare for releasing a dove into the European Parliament.

He released the dove on Wednesday, noting that the bird is a symbol of peace.

