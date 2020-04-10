This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 10 April, 2020
Here's What Happened Today: Friday

The postponing of the Leaving Cert and the extension of Covid-19 restrictions made the headlines today.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 10 Apr 2020, 9:04 PM
50 minutes ago 3,529 Views 1 Comment
NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

coronavirus-fri-apr-10-2020 Fr Kieran McDermot during the Good Friday celebration in Saint Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Source: PA

  • Coronavirus restrictions were extended to remain in place until at least Tuesday 5 May.
  • Leaving Cert exams were postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams were cancelled.
  • 25 deaths and 480 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he has ‘little reason to doubt’ that Covid-19 will cause the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.
  • Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed reports that tourists are arriving in Ireland on flights and ferries for the Easter weekend.
  • The Department Social Protection ‘inadvertently’ emailed 1,700 people telling them their Covid-19 payment was to be stopped,
  • Five people were arrested by gardaí investigating a violent disturbance that left one man hospitalised.
  • The PSNI made a fresh appeal for information over the murder of Robbie Lawlor.
  • A priest in Louth used a Popemobile to reach out to parishioners.

WORLD

coronavirus-fri-apr-10-2020 A Bournemouth beach, as the UK coronavirus lockdown continues. Source: PA

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from Covid-19 around the world passed 100,000, according to a tally carried out by Johns Hopkins University.

#UK: The UK’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 980 in the past 24-hours. This figure means  the UK’s daily death toll has now exceeded that of Italy at the peak of its outbreak.

#KING KENNY: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tested positive for coronavirus.

#GOOD NEWS: A 101-year-old man in the UK returned home after being successfully treated for the coronavirus. 

PARTING SHOT

The sight of a Garda car pulling up in front of your house is rarely something to be welcomed but gardaí in Connemara banished that preconception today as they acted as an escort for the Easter Bunny.

Galway native Mary Cosgrave says members of the force pulled up outside her parents house, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, in order to allow the bunny to deliver an egg to her niece.

Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

