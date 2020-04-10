Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up TheJournal.ie brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Fr Kieran McDermot during the Good Friday celebration in Saint Mary's Pro-Cathedral in Dublin. Source: PA

Coronavirus restrictions were extended to remain in place until at least Tuesday 5 May.

were extended to remain in place until at least Tuesday 5 May. Leaving Cert exams were postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams were cancelled.

exams were postponed until late July or August and Junior Cert exams were cancelled. 25 deaths and 480 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.

were confirmed in Ireland. Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he has ‘little reason to doubt’ that Covid-19 will cause the worst economic crisis since the Great Depression.

since the Great Depression. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar dismissed reports that tourists are arriving in Ireland on flights and ferries for the Easter weekend.

are arriving in Ireland on flights and ferries for the Easter weekend. The Department Social Protection ‘inadvertently’ emailed 1,700 people telling them their Covid-19 payment was to be stopped,

emailed 1,700 people telling them their Covid-19 payment was to be stopped, Five people were arrested by gardaí investigating a violent disturbance that left one man hospitalised.

that left one man hospitalised. The PSNI made a fresh appeal for information over the murder of Robbie Lawlor.

of Robbie Lawlor. A priest in Louth used a Popemobile to reach out to parishioners.

WORLD

A Bournemouth beach, as the UK coronavirus lockdown continues. Source: PA

#CORONAVIRUS: The death toll from Covid-19 around the world passed 100,000, according to a tally carried out by Johns Hopkins University.

#UK: The UK’s Covid-19 death toll rose by 980 in the past 24-hours. This figure means the UK’s daily death toll has now exceeded that of Italy at the peak of its outbreak.

#KING KENNY: Liverpool legend Kenny Dalglish tested positive for coronavirus.

#GOOD NEWS: A 101-year-old man in the UK returned home after being successfully treated for the coronavirus.

PARTING SHOT

The sight of a Garda car pulling up in front of your house is rarely something to be welcomed but gardaí in Connemara banished that preconception today as they acted as an escort for the Easter Bunny.

Galway native Mary Cosgrave says members of the force pulled up outside her parents house, with lights flashing and sirens blaring, in order to allow the bunny to deliver an egg to her niece.

