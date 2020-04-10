This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
PSNI make fresh appeal for information over Robbie Lawlor murder

The Dubliner was shot dead outside a house in Belfast on Saturday.

By Ceimin Burke Friday 10 Apr 2020, 3:09 PM
39 minutes ago 2,413 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5071793
Police forensic officers at the scene of Robbie Lawlor's killing on Saturday.
Image: Niall Carson
Police forensic officers at the scene of Robbie Lawlor's killing on Saturday.
Police forensic officers at the scene of Robbie Lawlor's killing on Saturday.
Image: Niall Carson

DETECTIVES IN NORTHERN IRELAND investigating the murder of Dublin criminal Robbie Lawlor in Belfast last weekend have made a fresh appeal for information.

The 36-year-old Coolock native was shot dead by what the PSNI believe was a lone gunman outside a house in Etna Drive in Belfast on Saturday.

The Dubliner had dozens of previous convictions and had been a suspect in the murder of teenager Keane Mulready Woods earlier this year. It’s understood he’d been warned by gardaí his life was in danger.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Peter Montgomery said a white Volkswagen Scirocco car with the registration YLZ 7052, which was discovered burnt out in nearby Kingston Court, was parked in Estoril Park in Ardoyne the day before Lawlor’s murder.

He said this car was stolen in the Republic of Ireland on 30 January and appealed to anyone who saw the car between 31 March and 3 April to contact police.

He also appealed to any motorists or taxi drivers who were in the area at that time and who may have dash cam footage to come forward.

“I am still keen to hear from anyone who saw this car and its occupants either before 11.50am on Saturday 4 April or after the murder had taken place,” he said.

volkswagen-2 Source: Gardaí

DCI Montgomery said police believe a single gunman was involved and fired multiple shots at Lawlor, striking him a number of times.

“This was a horrific and callous murder, carried out in close range and in broad daylight, and those involved need to be removed from the streets and our communities,” he added.

A number of properties in west Belfast and one in Crumlin have also searched by police investigating the murder.

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

