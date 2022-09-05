Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

Flowers at the scene in Tallaght where Lisa Cash (18 years) and her two young sisters Christy and Chelsea Cawley died. Source: RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Liz Truss arrives at Conservative Central Office in Westminster after winning the Conservative Party leadership contest today. Source: Kirsty Wigglesworth

#UK: Liz Truss was elected as the new leader of the Conservative Party. Truss will become the new UK Prime Minister tomorrow.

#UKRAINE: Europe’s largest nuclear plant has been knocked off Ukraine’s electricity grid after a fire caused by Russian shelling brought down its last transmission line, the facility’s operator said.

#KENYA: The Supreme Court upheld William Ruto’s victory in Kenya’s 9 August presidential election, capping weeks of uncertainty as weary citizens voiced relief over a peaceful conclusion to the prolonged political process.

PARTING SHOT

Ah, Mock the Week’s sixth Prime Minister. And what a one to leave on. — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) September 5, 2022

Following the selection of a new UK Prime Minister, comedian Dara Ó Briain has drawn attention to an impressive record being compiled by his, soon-to-end, show, Mock The Week.