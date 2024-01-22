Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Conal Ryan (8) is encouraging people to participate in Clean Air Night on Wednesday, an awareness campaign on air pollution Clare Keogh Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

People leave their home after Israeli bombings in the southern Gaza Strip city of Khan Younis Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: EU foreign ministers have pressed Israel on an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians after the conflict in Gaza at meetings with the top diplomats from the two sides and key Arab states in Brussels.

#RWANDA: The House of Lords has inflicted its first defeat against British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda deportation plan, voting to delay the treaty.

#AI: A US state is investigating a voice message making false claims about election voting that appears to have been artificially generated and made to sound like President Joe Biden.

#LANDSLIDE: A landslide in south-western China’s mountainous Yunnan province early today buried 47 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.

PARTING SHOT

Senator David Norris has given his final speech in the Seanad as he retires after 36 years.

Norris, who is well-known for advocating for injustices and human rights, used his retirement speech to say he “deplores” the actions of Israel, while also using the opportunity to state that he will be backing the upcoming referendums in March.

You can watch his speech here:

Senator David Norris delivers his final Seanad speech as he retires after 36 years.



Read more here: https://t.co/1ba2KaM3jK pic.twitter.com/CfBVw0hYad — Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 22, 2024

