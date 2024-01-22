Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- A second storm is heading towards Ireland tomorrow evening as around 93,000 homes, farms and businesses remain without power across the country as a result of Storm Isha.
- Air travel was disrupted for thousands of passengers yesterday and today due to diverted landings and cancellations as Storm Isha battered Ireland.
- The Supreme Court has upheld a constitutional challenge of a man who was denied access to the widower’s pension because he was not married to his long-term partner.
- The uncle of Sophie Toscan du Plantier has reaffirmed his family’s belief that Ian Bailey, who died yesterday, was responsible for her murder in 1996.
- Tánaiste Micheál Martin has critised Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s comments rejecting a two-state solution with Palestine.
- An in-depth scan of the ground of a former Mother and Baby institution in north Tipperary has found at least three “anomalies” in the earth.
- A meeting of senior DUP members on Friday was not a “make or break” moment for deciding whether to return to Stormont, leader Jeffrey Donaldson has said.
- Three people have died in separate road collisions across the island of Ireland in the last day.
- Police in Derry have arrested a man after a group, claiming to represent the IRA, entered and threatened four pubs and a meeting a GAA club on Friday evening.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: EU foreign ministers have pressed Israel on an eventual two-state solution with the Palestinians after the conflict in Gaza at meetings with the top diplomats from the two sides and key Arab states in Brussels.
#RWANDA: The House of Lords has inflicted its first defeat against British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s controversial Rwanda deportation plan, voting to delay the treaty.
#AI: A US state is investigating a voice message making false claims about election voting that appears to have been artificially generated and made to sound like President Joe Biden.
#LANDSLIDE: A landslide in south-western China’s mountainous Yunnan province early today buried 47 people and forced the evacuation of 200 more.
PARTING SHOT
Senator David Norris has given his final speech in the Seanad as he retires after 36 years.
Norris, who is well-known for advocating for injustices and human rights, used his retirement speech to say he “deplores” the actions of Israel, while also using the opportunity to state that he will be backing the upcoming referendums in March.
You can watch his speech here:
Senator David Norris delivers his final Seanad speech as he retires after 36 years.— Christina Finn (@christinafinn8) January 22, 2024
Read more here: https://t.co/1ba2KaM3jK pic.twitter.com/CfBVw0hYad
(Click here if you can’t see the tweet)
