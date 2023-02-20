Here's what happened today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#TURKEY A 6.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded in Turkey’s southern province of Hatay, which was devastated by a massive tremor two weeks ago.
#UKRAINE US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv this morning to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
#NICOLABULLEY Lancashire police confirmed that Nicola Bulley’s body has been found in the River Wyre, and that the case is now being handled by the coroner.
Frank Feely, the Dublin City Manager who ‘ran’ the capital for 17 years, has died at the age of 93.
He is credited with leading the programme to drastically reduce Dublin’s 10,000-strong housing list during the eighties, the pedestrianisation of Grafton St, and is perhaps best-known for the 1988 Millennium campaign.
You can read more about his life and reaction to his death here.
