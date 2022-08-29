Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Dublin: 15°C Monday 29 August 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round up of what made the news today.

By Jamie McCarron Monday 29 Aug 2022, 8:59 PM
57 minutes ago 1,461 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5852597

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

capelnew Capel Street Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

  • Education minister Norma Foley has said that there are currently difficulties in procuring additional buses and drivers for the school bus scheme, as schools begin to return this week.
  • Rising energy costs are posing a threat to businesses and may impact on their viability, lobby group Ibec has warned.
  • Dublin’s Capel Street has been named one of the world’s “coolest streets” in a new list.
  • Gardaí in Bailieboro investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, are renewing their appeal to the public for information to assist them. 
  • The government has abandoned plans to carry out a review of testimonies given by victims of Mother and Baby Homes, it has emerged. 
  • The volume of retail sales -the amount of items purchased by consumers- fell by 1.6% in July from the previous month and decreased by 8.1% in the year since July 2021.
  • The Mater Hospital has issued an appeal to the public not to attend its emergency department due to “high numbers of presentations”.

 INTERNATIONAL

pak Source: PA

#PAKISTAN Tens of millions of people are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

#CLIMATE CHANGE Ice from a massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise the global sea level by at least 10 inches (27 centimetres) on its own, according to a study.

#UKRAINE Nuclear safety chief Rafael Grossi said he was en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant today, as Kyiv’s forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson.

#TORIES Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air tomorrow.

 PARTING SHOT

SPACE Houston we have a problem. Source: PA Images

Nasa’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch was called off today due to an engine conditioning issue.

The uncrewed 322-foot rocket had been due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm Irish time.

The next available launch date for the mission will be on Friday 2 September, but a decision has not yet been made on whether it will go ahead.

About the author:

About the author
Jamie McCarron
@JamieMcCarron5
jamie.mccarron@thejournal.ie

