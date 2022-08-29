Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.
#PAKISTAN Tens of millions of people are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.
#CLIMATE CHANGE Ice from a massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise the global sea level by at least 10 inches (27 centimetres) on its own, according to a study.
#UKRAINE Nuclear safety chief Rafael Grossi said he was en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant today, as Kyiv’s forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson.
#TORIES Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air tomorrow.
PARTING SHOT
Nasa’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch was called off today due to an engine conditioning issue.
The uncrewed 322-foot rocket had been due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm Irish time.
The next available launch date for the mission will be on Friday 2 September, but a decision has not yet been made on whether it will go ahead.
