Here's What Happened Today: Monday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today's news.

Capel Street Source: Sam Boal

IRELAND

Education minister Norma Foley has said that there are currently difficulties in procuring additional buses and drivers for the school bus scheme, as schools begin to return this week.

Rising energy costs are posing a threat to businesses and may impact on their viability, lobby group Ibec has warned.

Dublin's Capel Street has been named one of the world's "coolest streets" in a new list.

Gardaí in Bailieboro investigating a fatal hit and run incident that occurred in Ballyjamesduff, Co Cavan, are renewing their appeal to the public for information to assist them.

The government has abandoned plans to carry out a review of testimonies given by victims of Mother and Baby Homes, it has emerged.

The volume of retail sales -the amount of items purchased by consumers- fell by 1.6% in July from the previous month and decreased by 8.1% in the year since July 2021.

The Mater Hospital has issued an appeal to the public not to attend its emergency department due to "high numbers of presentations".

INTERNATIONAL

Source: PA

#PAKISTAN Tens of millions of people are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country’s main river threatening to burst its banks.

#CLIMATE CHANGE Ice from a massive Greenland ice sheet will eventually raise the global sea level by at least 10 inches (27 centimetres) on its own, according to a study.

#UKRAINE Nuclear safety chief Rafael Grossi said he was en route to inspect the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant today, as Kyiv’s forces launched a counteroffensive to retake the occupied southern region of Kherson.

#TORIES Liz Truss has pulled out of an interview with political journalist Nick Robinson which was due to air tomorrow.

Houston we have a problem. Source: PA Images

Nasa’s Artemis 1 moon rocket launch was called off today due to an engine conditioning issue.

The uncrewed 322-foot rocket had been due to take off from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, during a two-hour window after 1.33pm Irish time.

The next available launch date for the mission will be on Friday 2 September, but a decision has not yet been made on whether it will go ahead.