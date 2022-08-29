Mater Hospital urges people not to attend ED due to 'high numbers of presentations'

THE MATER HOSPITAL has issued an appeal to the public not to attend its emergency department due to “high numbers of presentations”.

According to the hospital, services are currently under “extreme pressure” due to large volumes of people attending the emergency department at the hospital.

It added that anyone attending the emergency department with non-urgent conditions will face lengthy waiting times before they can be seen.

In a statement this afternoon, the hospital urged anyone with non-urgent conditions to instead attend other parts of the health service.

“Where possible, the Mater advises patients with non-emergency conditions to seek assistance from other parts of the health service such as minor injury units or their GP,” a spokesperson for the hospital said.

“However, any patient who is in need of emergency hospital care will of course be seen and the Mater would urge such patients not to delay and to seek such care.

“We apologise for any inconvenience this causes to the public and thank them for their understanding and cooperation.”