Here's What Happened Today: Monday

IRELAND

INTERNATIONAL

#ITALY Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister. Here’s our guide to what you need to know about her.

#INFLATION The Bank of England will change interest rates ‘as much as needed’ to get inflation back under control from current runaway levels, after a market rout sparked by the UK Government’s mini budget.

#UKRAINEWAR An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa has sparked a massive fire and explosion, military officials said.

#RUSSIA At least 15 people have died, including 11 children, after a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk in central Russia.

#HURRICANE Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early on Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.

#PHILIPPINES Five rescuers have died after Typhoon Noru blew through the northern Philippines.

PARTING SHOT

Jupiter should be visible tonight as it comes its closest to Earth in 60 years.

The largest planet in our solar system will come within 590 million kilometres of Earth during an event known as ‘opposition’.

Opposition occurs when Jupiter, Earth and the sun align in such a way that both planets are on the same side as the sun, with Earth in the middle.

Here’s our guide for amateur stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse.