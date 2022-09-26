Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

Monday 26 September 2022
Here's What Happened Today: Monday

Here’s your round-up of what made the headlines today.

By Diarmuid Pepper Monday 26 Sep 2022, 8:43 PM
40 minutes ago 1,693 Views 0 Comments
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Charlie Bird 2 Charlie Bird, who recieved the freedom of Wicklow, with his wife Claire and dog Tiger. Source: MICHAEL KELLY

INTERNATIONAL

elections-in-italy Source: DPA/PA Images

#ITALY Giorgia Meloni is set to become Italy’s first female prime minister. Here’s our guide to what you need to know about her.

#INFLATION The Bank of England will change interest rates ‘as much as needed’ to get inflation back under control from current runaway levels, after a market rout sparked by the UK Government’s mini budget.

#UKRAINEWAR An overnight drone strike near the Ukrainian port of Odesa has sparked a massive fire and explosion, military officials said.

#RUSSIA At least 15 people have died, including 11 children, after a shooting at a school in the city of Izhevsk in central Russia.

#HURRICANE Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early on Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week.

#PHILIPPINES Five rescuers have died after Typhoon Noru blew through the northern Philippines.

PARTING SHOT

jupiter-planet-isolated-in-black-elements-of-this-image-furnished-by-nasa Source: Alamy Stock Photo

Jupiter should be visible tonight as it comes its closest to Earth in 60 years.

The largest planet in our solar system will come within 590 million kilometres of Earth during an event known as ‘opposition’.

Opposition occurs when Jupiter, Earth and the sun align in such a way that both planets are on the same side as the sun, with Earth in the middle.

Here’s our guide for amateur stargazers hoping to catch a glimpse.

Diarmuid Pepper
diarmuidpepper@thejournal.ie

