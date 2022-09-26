CHARLIE BIRD HAS been conferred with the Freedom of County Wicklow.

He is only the third recipient of this honour, the other two being Oscar-winning actor and Wicklow resident, Daniel Day-Lewis, in 2009 and boxing champion Katie Taylor in 2011.

A native of Sandymount, Co Dublin, Bird now lives in Ashford, Co Wicklow, with his wife Claire and dog Tiger.

Wicklow County Council today conferred to honour in recognition of his work and achievements in the field of broadcasting and journalism, and more recently for his campaigning for the Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association and Pieta House.

Bird announced last October that he had been diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease and raised nearly €3.4million with his recent climb of Croagh Patrick in Mayo.

Speaking after today’s ceremony in the Council Chamber buildings, Bird said he was “deeply honoured to be following in the footsteps of Daniel Day Lewis and the great Katie Taylor”.

He added: “I am accepting this amazing award on behalf of everyone across Ireland and abroad who helped to make ‘ClimbwithCharlie’ the outstanding success it was.”

The Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Councillor Tommy Annesley, said commend Charlie his “tireless fundraising work” and added: “It is clear the impact you have had on so many and it’s fitting that we bestow this honour on you today.”

Bird was also presented with a Commemoration Piece that was created by west Wicklow based artist and blacksmith Michael Calnan of Calnan & Anhoj, forge and gallery, Russborough House, Blessington.

The sculpture is said to be symbolic of Bird’s career in media, his personal connection to Wicklow, and “the great physical and moral courage that he’s shown throughout his life and career”.