Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

IRELAND
- The first case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland.
- Public health officials have confirmed 3,793 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
- Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the requirement that primary school children wear masks is not a rule he is “entirely 100% comfortable with”.
- An expert has called on the Government to reconsider its stance on using HEPA filters to improve ventilation in some schools amid the ongoing risks posed by Covid-19.
- Mica campaigners have said an average homeowner will be forced to find €65,000 to make up for shortfalls in the government’s redress scheme.
- Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Cork City since 2007.
- Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Dublin 4.
- A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in July in Tallaght, Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#OMICRON: The EU’s top official has said it is time to “think about mandatory vaccination” as the fast-spreading Omicron variant prompts countries to tighten or reintroduce restrictions.
#MUNICH: A Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich today.
#RUSSIA: The US Secretary of State has said Washington had seen “evidence” Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks.
PARTING SHOT
Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported today.
Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs.
The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.
