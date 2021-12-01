Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Abigail Nwogu (back) with (l to r) Hallie Martin, Lindile Makwite and Alex Aspatariei at YMCA Dublin childcare facility at Aungier Street, Dublin 2, celebrating International Volunteer’s Day 2021 Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters, police officers and railway employees stand on a railway site at the Donnersbergerbrucke where a Second World War bomb exploded Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#OMICRON: The EU’s top official has said it is time to “think about mandatory vaccination” as the fast-spreading Omicron variant prompts countries to tighten or reintroduce restrictions.

#MUNICH: A Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich today.

#RUSSIA: The US Secretary of State has said Washington had seen “evidence” Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks.

PARTING SHOT

Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Source: Luis Perez Lopez via PA Images

Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs.

The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.