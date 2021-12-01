#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Wednesday 1 December 2021
Advertisement

Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 1 Dec 2021, 9:00 PM
8 minutes ago 159 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5617411

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE 320 International Volunteers Day Abigail Nwogu (back) with (l to r) Hallie Martin, Lindile Makwite and Alex Aspatariei at YMCA Dublin childcare facility at Aungier Street, Dublin 2, celebrating International Volunteer’s Day 2021 Source: Sasko Lazarov via RollingNews.ie

  • The first case of the new Omicron variant of Covid-19 has been detected in Ireland.
  • Public health officials have confirmed 3,793 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin has said the requirement that primary school children wear masks is not a rule he is “entirely 100% comfortable with”.
  • An expert has called on the Government to reconsider its stance on using HEPA filters to improve ventilation in some schools amid the ongoing risks posed by Covid-19.
  • Mica campaigners have said an average homeowner will be forced to find €65,000 to make up for shortfalls in the government’s redress scheme.
  • Gardaí are renewing their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a man who has been missing from Cork City since 2007. 
  • Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in relation to an incident of violent disorder that occurred on Sunday afternoon in Dublin 4. 
  • A man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred in July in Tallaght, Dublin.

INTERNATIONAL

munich-germany-01st-dec-2021-firefighters-police-officers-and-railway-employees-stand-on-a-railway-site-at-the-donnersbergerbrucke-according-to-the-fire-department-three-people-were-injured-in Firefighters, police officers and railway employees stand on a railway site at the Donnersbergerbrucke where a Second World War bomb exploded Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#OMICRON: The EU’s top official has said it is time to “think about mandatory vaccination” as the fast-spreading Omicron variant prompts countries to tighten or reintroduce restrictions.

#MUNICH: A Second World War bomb exploded at a construction site next to a busy railway line in Munich today.

#RUSSIA: The US Secretary of State has said Washington had seen “evidence” Russia could be planning an invasion on Ukraine, threatening Moscow with painful economic sanctions if it attacks.

PARTING SHOT

featureimage Fossils found in Chile are from the bizarre dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported Source: Luis Perez Lopez via PA Images

Fossils found in Chile are from a strange-looking dog-sized dinosaur species that had a unique slashing tail weapon, scientists reported today.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Some dinosaurs had spiked tails they could use as stabbing weapons and others had tails with clubs.

The new species, described in a study in the journal Nature, has something never seen before on any animal: seven pairs of “blades” laid out sideways like a slicing weapon used by ancient Aztec warriors, said lead author Alex Vargas.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie