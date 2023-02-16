Advertisement

# evening fix
Here's What Happened Today: Thursday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
40 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

the burkes of castlebar Sam Boal Enoch Burke leaving the Court of Appeal with his family earlier today after his latest application to set aside orders directing him to stay away from Wilson Hospital’s school. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

featureimage Domestic pigs roam along the roadside in Hampshire, England, a time of year when the animals are allowed to wander in the autumn to feast on fallen acorns (Andrew Matthews/PA)

#WAR IN EUROPE The president of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, said the country would join the offensives in Ukraine “only if attacked” first by Kyiv’s army

#NICOLA BULLEY A social media influencer has been arrested and fined after joining the search for the missing mother, as police criticise speculation around the case.

#SPAIN It has become the first European country to approve a law granting paid medical leave to women suffering severe period pain.

#OPERATIC A troupe in Hanover, Germany has parted ways with its award-winning ballet director after he smeared dog poo on a critic’s face in response to a bad review. 

PARTING SHOT 

The team behind The Journal’s six-part podcast series Redacted Lives are in the Pearse Centre in Dublin this evening for an in-person discussion of the work joined by a live audience. 

The series explored mother and baby homes, telling the stories of people who passed through the system and the impact that has reverberated down the decades since. 

