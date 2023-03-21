Advertisement

# News Fix
Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday
Your roundup of what made the headlines today.
45 minutes ago

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Harry Roney gets into the swing of things with fello members of The Belvedere College Junior Choir pictured rehearsing as Feis Ceoil 2023 opens to competitors.

  • Sinn Féin told the Government that the decision to end the ban on evictions at the end of the month will lead to “levels of homelessness that nobody ever thought was possible”
  • Independent TD Violet-Anne Wynne broke away from her “pairing” arrangement with Minister Helen McEntee for the vote. 
  • An independent review found that the conclusions of a 2018 commission on the decision to build the North-South Interconnector above ground remains valid.
  • The Chief of Staff of the Irish Defence Forces said that any plan to move Dublin’s Cathal Brugha Barracks must first realise that the base is a home for personnel who are living there.   
  • A new visa waiver scheme will create problems for tourism on the island of Ireland, the Taoiseach warned. 
  • Miriam O’Callaghan officially ruled herself out of the running for The Late Late Show presenter role.
  • Cork and Waterford Councils warned of possible flooding today and tomorrow due to a combination of heavy rain and higher than usual tides.
  • Dublin Port has revealed plans for a new bridge across the Liffey for lorries and a potential future Luas line. 

INTERNATIONAL

Matryoshka dolls with portraits of Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin for sale at a souvenir shop in Moscow

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson admitted to misleading the House of Commons when he said that Covid-19 rules had been followed in No 10 Downing Street during lockdown.  

#RUSSIA Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin today for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda.

#NEW YORK City police tightened security ahead of a possible historic indictment of Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn actress. 

PARTING SHOT

This World Syndrome Day marked a major milestone for Dublin’s northside, as the first dedicated Down Syndrome Centre was officially opened.

Dozens of young families gathered at the house today to watch Lord Mayor of Fingal Councillor Howard Mahony cut the ribbon, with assistance from some of the other stakeholders in the centre. 

Eoghan Dalton
