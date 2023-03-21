Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

#PARTYGATE Boris Johnson admitted to misleading the House of Commons when he said that Covid-19 rules had been followed in No 10 Downing Street during lockdown.

#RUSSIA Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived at the Kremlin today for formal talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, with the Ukraine conflict a closely-watched matter on the agenda.

#NEW YORK City police tightened security ahead of a possible historic indictment of Donald Trump over hush money paid to a porn actress.

PARTING SHOT

This World Syndrome Day marked a major milestone for Dublin’s northside, as the first dedicated Down Syndrome Centre was officially opened.

Dozens of young families gathered at the house today to watch Lord Mayor of Fingal Councillor Howard Mahony cut the ribbon, with assistance from some of the other stakeholders in the centre.