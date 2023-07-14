Here's What Happened Today: Friday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s headlines.

IRELAND

Sam Boal Rain in Dublin today. Met Éireann warned of further thunderstorms in other parts of the country for this evening. Sam Boal

INTERNATIONAL

Indian spacecraft Chandrayaan-3 blasts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (AP Photo/Aijaz Rahi)

#KEVIN SPACEY The Oscar-winning actor denied he is a sexual bully as he told a jury he “did not have a power wand that I waved in front of people’s faces whenever I wanted someone to go to bed with me”.

#THE NORTH Police officers were told they will not be participating in an official capacity at this year’s Belfast Pride parade, which takes place on Friday 29 July.

#LISA-MARIE PRESLEY She died of complications from bariatric surgery she had several years ago, authorities confirmed.

PARTING SHOT

Ryan Tubridy’s appearance at the Public Accounts Committee on Tuesday alongside his agent Noel Kelly received intense media coverage and even spawned live viewing events in some pubs.

This wasn’t the first time the Oireacthas hearings gripped the nation, having done similar when John Delaney, former chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland, facedy politicians back in 2019.

The Explainer Podcast sees presenter Laura Byrne joined by Gavan Reilly, political correspondent with Virgin Media News, to examine what normally goes on in these meetings. How do you end up on a committee, or even chair one? What happens now for Tubridy?

You can listen to the the full interview here.