Here's What Happened Today: Tuesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Clare Keogh Laura Sullivan launches Space Week, Ireland's interstellar programme of events, which will run from 4 to 10 October. Clare Keogh

INTERNATIONAL

Alamy Stock Photo President Joe Biden joins striking United Auto Workers on the picket line, a demonstration of support for organised labour apparently unparalleled in presidential history. Alamy Stock Photo

#VIKTOR SOKOLOV Russia’s defence ministry published images showing the commander of its Black Sea fleet, one day after Ukraine claimed it had killed the high-ranking officer in a missile strike.

#CLIMATE CHANGE The International Energy Agency said that rich and developing nations alike must sharply improve their net-zero targets, warning that a clean energy surge was the main reason the world’s climate goals are still within reach.

#REFUGEES A powerful blast at a fuel depot in Nagorno-Karabakh killed at least 20 people and injured hundreds more yesterday as ethnic Armenians streamed out of the breakaway territory after the Azerbaijani military reclaimed full control of it.

Advertisement

#RIP Actor David McCallum, who became a teen heartthrob in the hit series The Man From U.N.C.L.E. in the 1960s and was the eccentric medical examiner in the popular NCIS 40 years later, died aged 90.

PARTING SHOT

Have you ever managed to spot the Northern Lights from Ireland? One man was lucky enough to do just that twice in the last two weeks.

Gary O'Flynn A view from Gary O'Flynn's back garden of the Northern Lights on Sunday. Gary O'Flynn

Two weeks ago, Gary O’Flynn, who lives Enniscorthy, Co Wexford, managed to catch a glimpse of the lights – albeit, through the lense of his camera – and caught some images of the event to remember his achievement.

He told The Journal he uses an app called ‘Glendale‘ to track his chances of seeing the sky show and has been tracking their whereabouts for the last few years.

He said that after returning home from a 15-hour work shift on Sunday, the app alerted that the status to see the lights was ‘Red’ – meaning conditions were clear and there was a high chance to see the Aurora again.

And while there’s never any guarantee you’ll see the natural light show, the coming equinox – when the sun crosses the earth’s equator – can give Ireland a better chance than normal.