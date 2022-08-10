Here's What Happened Today: Wednesday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

ESB Lake Wardens return from patrolling the Blessington Lakes in County Wicklow today. Source: Eamonn Farrell/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

A huge crater caused by Russian shelling in Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia Region today. Source: Zuma Press/PA Images

#UKRAINE The first grain ship to leave Ukraine under a UN-backed deal last week has docked in Turkey, marine traffic sites showed, following a report that it has finally found a buyer for its maize.

#TRUMP Former US President Donald Trump declined to answer questions under oath in New York over alleged fraud at his family business, as legal pressures pile on the former president whose house was raided by the FBI just two days ago.

#TRIAL The ex-girlfriend of former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs has told a court she became “a slave to his every need and every demand”.

#SAD END An ailing beluga whale that strayed into France’s Seine river was put down by vets today during a last-ditch rescue attempt to keep the animal alive, local officials said.

PARTING SHOT

It was announced today that author and illustrator Raymond Briggs has died at the age of 88.

Briggs created the beloved children’s books Father Christmas, Fungus the Bogeyman and When the Wind Blows, but he was best known for the 1978 classic The Snowman, which has since sold more than 5.5 million copies worldwide.

An animated version of The Snowman was made for Channel 4 in 1982, featuring the song Walking in the Air. The short film has become a festive staple and has been shown every Christmas since.

While Christmas is still four months away, it’s never too early for a bit of festive nostalgia.