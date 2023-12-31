Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Gardaí are investigating after a fire broke out overnight at a vacant pub and guesthouse in Dublin which had been due to house families experiencing homelessness.
- Taoiseach Leo Varadkar raised the prospect of another rotating Taoiseach arrangement if the current coalition is re-elected.
- A man is in a serious condition in hospital after being struck by a car in Cork city last night.
- The number of students attending multi-denominational schools at post-primary level exceeded the numbers enrolled in Catholic schools for the first time ever during the current academic year.
- Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said the review into Ireland’s cardiac care will not be “null and void” despite being commissioned six years ago.
- Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald said her party is aiming to be in government in Ireland, both north and south of the border, in 2024.
- More than half a million people had penalty points on their driving licences this year.
- Tánaiste Micheál Martin categorically ruled himself out of the running for the EU Commissioner job when Ireland next nominates one in 2024.
- Ireland’s largest drinking water treatment plant was found to have breached regulations for discharges into the River Liffey on several occasions this past year.
INTERNATIONAL
#GAZA: Israeli strikes pounded Gaza today as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the offensive sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack will last for “many months”.
#UKRAINE: Kyiv said it destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones fired after Russia vowed to retaliate for what it called a “terrorist attack” on a border city that left 24 dead.
#RED SEA: The US destroyed anti-ship missiles and boats operated by Yemen’s Huthi rebels after a failed attempt by the Iran-backed group to board a container ship in the Red Sea.
#JOHN PILGER: Investigative journalist John Pilger has died aged 84, his family has announced.
#STEPPING DOWN: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced that she will abdicate on 14 January, exactly 52 years after she assumed the throne.
#PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024.
PARTING SHOT
There’s still four hours to go until Ireland counts down the end of the year and welcomes 2024.
Countries around the world have already been ringing in the new year throughout the day.
Here’s some snaps of the celebrations.
have your say