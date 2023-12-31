Here's What Happened Today: New Year's Eve

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Boats flying the flag of Palestine make their way along the River Liffey beneath supporters of the Ireland-Palestine Solidarity Campaign taking part in a vigil on the Ha'penny Bridge in Dublin. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

INTERNATIONAL

The ruined lobby of Kharkiv Palace Hotel is seen after Russia's missile attack in Kharkiv. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#GAZA: Israeli strikes pounded Gaza today as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned the offensive sparked by Hamas’s 7 October attack will last for “many months”.

#UKRAINE: Kyiv said it destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones fired after Russia vowed to retaliate for what it called a “terrorist attack” on a border city that left 24 dead.

#RED SEA: The US destroyed anti-ship missiles and boats operated by Yemen’s Huthi rebels after a failed attempt by the Iran-backed group to board a container ship in the Red Sea.

#JOHN PILGER: Investigative journalist John Pilger has died aged 84, his family has announced.

#STEPPING DOWN: Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced that she will abdicate on 14 January, exactly 52 years after she assumed the throne.

#PYONGYANG: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his country will launch three additional military spy satellites, build more nuclear weapons and introduce modern unmanned combat equipment in 2024.

PARTING SHOT

There’s still four hours to go until Ireland counts down the end of the year and welcomes 2024.

Countries around the world have already been ringing in the new year throughout the day.

Here’s some snaps of the celebrations.

New Year’s Eve midnight fireworks viewed from Mrs Macquaries Point in Sydney, Australia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

A light show with drones in the sky is performed above thousands of people celebrating the new year in the main business district on New Year's Eve in Jakarta, Indonesia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Visitors blow trumpets during New Year's Eve celebrations in West Java, Indonesia. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Revelers cheer before a countdown to the new year in Beijing. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Fireworks explode at the Taipei 101 building during the New Year's celebrations in Taipei, Taiwan. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo