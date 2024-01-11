Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Unions were offered a pay increase of €2.9 billion last night in pay talks that failed to reach an agreement, according to public expenditure minister Paschal Donohoe.
- A former secondary school teacher who indecently assaulted a 13-year-old pupil nearly 40 years ago was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison.
- A prison addiction counsellor was granted bail after being charged over a drug and crime proceeds seizure in Dublin.
- Two men were arrested by gardaí investigating the seizure of two suspected firearms and ammunition that were uncovered during searches conducted in 2022.
- People under the age of 26 can travel half price on public transport from today thanks to the extension of the young adult card fare.
- Former Justice Minister Simon Harris appealed for a yes vote in the upcoming referendums to be held on International Women’s Day.
- A new Special Protection Area for seabirds which is the largest area to be protected for birds in the history of the State was announced today.
- Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said there has been no sign of “passenger concern” about flying on Boeing jets since Alaska Airlines had to ground a plane after the window blew out.
- Minister for Justice Helen McEntee denied that the Government reversed plans to house men seeking international protection in Ballinrobe in Co Mayo and Carlow.
- Dogs Trust said there is a “dog crisis” in Ireland after six puppies were found dumped in a plastic bag on the side of a road in Dublin.
INTERNATIONAL
#THE HAGUE An Irish lawyer told the International Court of Justice that conflict in Gaza is the “first genocide in history” being broadcast in “real-time”.
#NEW YORK Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe at his New York civil fraud trial before being cut off by the judge.
#KHARKIV Two Russian missiles struck a hotel in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, injuring 13 people including foreign journalists, according to local authorities.
#POST OFFICE A UK post office investigator denied claims he and others “behaved like Mafia gangsters” who were looking to collect “bounty with the threats and lies” from subpostmasters.
#ERIKSSON Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and in a “best case” scenario has around a year left to live.
PARTING SHOT
Figures released today revealed what the most-watched TV programme of 2023 was…
Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show topped the list, with 1,575,800 viewers tuning in to watch RTÉ’s annual festive favourite.
But the list of the top ten most-watched programmes was dominated by live sport, particularly rugby.
You can see what other broadcasts made the list here.
