Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Eoghan Morris, Callum Leech and Jamie Lohan from Roscommon Community College with their project Digital Entrepreneurship Amongst Adolescents in the RDS today for the second day of the BT Young Scientist exhibition. Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie Sasko Lazarov / RollingNews.ie / RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Former President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom before the start of closing arguments in his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#THE HAGUE An Irish lawyer told the International Court of Justice that conflict in Gaza is the “first genocide in history” being broadcast in “real-time”.

#NEW YORK Donald Trump unleashed a barrage of attacks in a six-minute diatribe at his New York civil fraud trial before being cut off by the judge.

#KHARKIV Two Russian missiles struck a hotel in Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv, injuring 13 people including foreign journalists, according to local authorities.

Advertisement

#POST OFFICE A UK post office investigator denied claims he and others “behaved like Mafia gangsters” who were looking to collect “bounty with the threats and lies” from subpostmasters.

#ERIKSSON Former England manager Sven-Goran Eriksson revealed he has been diagnosed with terminal cancer and in a “best case” scenario has around a year left to live.

PARTING SHOT

Figures released today revealed what the most-watched TV programme of 2023 was…

Patrick Kielty’s first Late Late Toy Show topped the list, with 1,575,800 viewers tuning in to watch RTÉ’s annual festive favourite.

But the list of the top ten most-watched programmes was dominated by live sport, particularly rugby.

You can see what other broadcasts made the list here.