NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

The Hart Male Voice Choir from Odiham in Hampshire performing on the grounds of Blarney Castle as part of the 70th Cork International Choral Festival, which runs until 4 May. Darragh Kane Darragh Kane

INTERNATIONAL

Firefighters install the chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

#REFORM: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer conceded Labour’s loss to Reform UK in the Runcorn and Helsby by-election was “disappointing,” but insisted he was determined to delivering change faster.

#GAZA: A group of activists organising an aid boat for Gaza said it was attacked early this morning by drones in international waters off Malta.

#THE VATICAN: Vatican firefighters installed a chimney on the roof of the Sistine Chapel as the 7 May conclave to elect a new pope grows nearer.

#UK: Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard that comedian and actor Russell Brand allegedly raped a woman in a hotel room when she attended a Labour Party conference.

#DRAKE PASSAGE: A strong offshore earthquake caused a tsunami scare in the far south of Chile and Argentina

PARTING SHOT

A cat was rescued from inside the walls of a shop in Athenry, Co Galway after becoming trapped there.

According to the Galway SPCA, Dealz the cat was first heard inside the walls of Dealz (the shop) around six weeks ago and had been coming and going at different times of the day, but her cries had grown more desperate and it became clear that she was distressed.

The six-month-old cat was finally freed as part of an effort by staff at the shop and the Galway SPCA, who are now looking for a home for her.