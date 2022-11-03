Here's What Happened Today: Thursday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a roundup of today’s news.

IRELAND

The window displays during rehearsals ahead of the launch of the Arnotts Christmas windows tonight at its Henry Street store in Dublin. Source: Leon Farrell

INTERNATIONAL

Josep Borrel, EU foreign affairs representative, James Cleverly, foreign minister of Britain, Yoshimasa Hayashi, foreign minister of Japan, Antony Blinken, foreign minister of the US, Annalena Baerbock, German foreign minister, Melanie Joly, foreign minister of Canada, Catherine Colonna, foreign minister of France, and Antonio Tajani, foreign minister of Italy, pose for a photo during the meeting of the G7 foreign ministers. Source: DPA/PA Images

#PAKISTAN Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in stable condition after being shot in the foot today at a political rally in what the country’s president deemed “a heinous assassination attempt”.

#INQUIRY A report examining the emergency response to the Manchester Arena bombing published today found that one of the 22 people killed would probably have survived but for inadequacies in the emergency response.

#UKRAINE Grain shipments from Ukraine resumed today after Russia quickly returned to a deal allowing their safe passage following international pressure as the G7 club of rich nations vowed not to let Russia inflict “starvation” on Ukrainians.

#ISRAEL Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid’s office says he has conceded defeat to former PM Benjamin Netanyahu in this week’s election.

#RECESSION Homeowners in the UK are set to face the biggest single shock on their mortgage bills since the 1980s as the Bank of England hiked interest rates for the eighth time in a row.

PARTING SHOT

COP27 kicks off on Sunday, where politicians, negotiators, experts, and activists will meet to push forward on efforts to tackle the climate crisis.

But what should we expect out of the summit as the world continues to hurtle toward climate catastrophe? And what’s Ireland place in all of this?

Our reporter and author of climate newsletter Temperature Check Lauren Boland examined what the conference will bring on this week’s episode of The Explainer. You can have a listen below.

Source: The Explainer/SoundCloud