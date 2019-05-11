Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Australian yoga expert Amanda Bisk, who presented WellFest 2019 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham this weekend. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

A male teenager presented himself to Gardaí in relation to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old teenager in Dundrum, Dublin last night

of an 18-year-old teenager in Dundrum, Dublin last night A man died while climbing Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry

in Co Kerry Two men appeared in a Derry court charged with rioting on the night that journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead

was shot dead A man was charged over a motorway crash in Australia in which an Irishman was killed.

in which an Irishman was killed. Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is in discussions with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over a case of alleged Garda discrimination against Travellers

The latest satisfaction ratings in the government and Taoiseach show the popularity of both at its lowest level since Leo Varadkar took the job in June 2017.

WORLD

Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffle in the Hong Kong chamber. Source: Kin Cheung/PA Images

#SCUFFLE: Anger over Hong Kong’s plans to allow extraditions to China came to a boil in the city’s legislature, as rival politicians scuffled with each other in chaotic scenes.

#NUCLEAR ‘THREAT’: The US deployed an amphibious assault ship and a missile battery to bolster an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers already sent to the Gulf, ratcheting up pressure on Iran amidst reports of an impending “threat”.

#PAKISTAN: One person was killed after three gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar, the military said.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of people took to their streets, local parks, and in some cases the sea this morning for Pieta House’s annual Darkness into Light event.

Donning yellow t-shirts and bibs, and wrapped up warm, an estimated 200,000 people turned up to raise awareness and funds for mental health, self-harm and suicide prevention organisations.

You can see pictures of this year’s event here, or the tweets below.