This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Saturday 11 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

A man dies on Carrauntoohil, alleged Garda discrimination of Travellers, and Darkness into Light.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Saturday 11 May 2019, 7:52 PM
48 minutes ago 2,202 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4630368

NEED TO CATCH up? TheJournal.ie brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

NO FEE WELLFEST 2 Australian yoga expert Amanda Bisk, who presented WellFest 2019 at the Royal Hospital Kilmainham this weekend. Source: Marc O'Sullivan

  • A male teenager presented himself to Gardaí in relation to the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old teenager in Dundrum, Dublin last night
  • A man died while climbing Carrauntoohil in Co Kerry
  • Two men appeared in a Derry court charged with rioting on the night that journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead
  • A man was charged over a motorway crash in Australia in which an Irishman was killed.
  • Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan is in discussions with Garda Commissioner Drew Harris over a case of alleged Garda discrimination against Travellers
  • The latest satisfaction ratings in the government and Taoiseach show the popularity of both at its lowest level since Leo Varadkar took the job in June 2017.

WORLD

Hong Kong Extradition Law Pro-democracy and pro-Beijing lawmakers scuffle in the Hong Kong chamber. Source: Kin Cheung/PA Images

#SCUFFLE: Anger over Hong Kong’s plans to allow extraditions to China came to a boil in the city’s legislature, as rival politicians scuffled with each other in chaotic scenes.

#NUCLEAR ‘THREAT’: The US deployed an amphibious assault ship and a missile battery to bolster an aircraft carrier and B-52 bombers already sent to the Gulf, ratcheting up pressure on Iran amidst reports of an impending “threat”.

#PAKISTAN: One person was killed after three gunmen stormed a luxury hotel in the southwestern Pakistani city of Gwadar, the military said.

PARTING SHOT

Thousands of people took to their streets, local parks, and in some cases the sea this morning for Pieta House’s annual Darkness into Light event.

Donning yellow t-shirts and bibs, and wrapped up warm, an estimated 200,000 people turned up to raise awareness and funds for mental health, self-harm and suicide prevention organisations.

You can see pictures of this year’s event here, or the tweets below.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie