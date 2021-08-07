#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 August 2021
Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s a rundown of today’s news headlines.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 7:54 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

seagulls 957-2 Seagulls fight for food on Dublin's Liffey board walk today. Source: Sam Baol/RollingNews.ie

  • A man was arrested by police investigating the death of two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.
  • 1,828 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
  • The Health Minister said he is “committed” to bringing in safe access zones around health facilities.
  • The victims of the Cork bus crash were remembered at their funerals.
  • In an interview with The Journal, Dr Ronan Glynn said public health doctors are battling an “avalanche of conspiracy theory and misinformation.”
  • There were major traffic delays on the M7 after a truck carrying bales of straw collided with a flyover bridge.
  • Limerick powered past Waterford to reach the All-Ireland hurling final on a scoreline of 1-25 to 0-17.

INTERNATIONAL

bangkok-thailand-7th-aug-2021-pro-democracy-protestors-flush-tear-gas-out-of-the-eyes-of-another-protestor-during-clashes-with-police-pro-democracy-protestors-attempted-to-march-from-victory-monu Pro-democracy protestors flush tear gas out of the eyes of another protestor during clashes with police in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban seized a second Afghan provincial capital in two days.

#WILDFIRES: A firefighter died as Greece continued to deal with widespread wildfires.

#MEDITERRANEAN: A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission.

#US CAPITOL RIOT: A New Jersey gym owner became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

#RUGBY: The British and Irish Lions lost the series deciding match to South Africa as Morne Steyn’s late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.

PARTING SHOT

Click here if you can’t see the tweet.

87-year-old Mary O’Connor became the oldest person to be vaccinated through Ireland’s walk-in centres, so far, after she got her first dose in Sligo today.

Good woman Mary.

