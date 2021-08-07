Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round up of today’s news.

IRELAND

Seagulls fight for food on Dublin's Liffey board walk today. Source: Sam Baol/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

Pro-democracy protestors flush tear gas out of the eyes of another protestor during clashes with police in Bangkok, Thailand. Source: Alamy Stock Photo

#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban seized a second Afghan provincial capital in two days.

#WILDFIRES: A firefighter died as Greece continued to deal with widespread wildfires.

#MEDITERRANEAN: A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission.

#US CAPITOL RIOT: A New Jersey gym owner became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC.

#RUGBY: The British and Irish Lions lost the series deciding match to South Africa as Morne Steyn’s late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

PARTING SHOT

87 year old Mary O'Connor drove to our walk in centre today in Sligo to receive her 1st vaccination. The oldest person to be vaccinated so far through the walk in centres. It was a pleasure and moving to meet Mary and to hear many of her lovely life experiences @HSELive pic.twitter.com/tSZbB0MuNK — Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 7, 2021

Click here if you can’t see the tweet.

87-year-old Mary O’Connor became the oldest person to be vaccinated through Ireland’s walk-in centres, so far, after she got her first dose in Sligo today.

Good woman Mary.