Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

IRELAND
- A man was arrested by police investigating the death of two-year-old girl in Northern Ireland.
- 1,828 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- The Health Minister said he is “committed” to bringing in safe access zones around health facilities.
- The victims of the Cork bus crash were remembered at their funerals.
- In an interview with The Journal, Dr Ronan Glynn said public health doctors are battling an “avalanche of conspiracy theory and misinformation.”
- There were major traffic delays on the M7 after a truck carrying bales of straw collided with a flyover bridge.
- Limerick powered past Waterford to reach the All-Ireland hurling final on a scoreline of 1-25 to 0-17.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: The Taliban seized a second Afghan provincial capital in two days.
#WILDFIRES: A firefighter died as Greece continued to deal with widespread wildfires.
#MEDITERRANEAN: A German charity boat carrying 257 migrants rescued from the Mediterranean has docked in Sicily after Italian authorities granted permission.
#US CAPITOL RIOT: A New Jersey gym owner became the first person to plead guilty to assaulting a law enforcement officer during the riot at the US Capitol in Washington DC.
#RUGBY: The British and Irish Lions lost the series deciding match to South Africa as Morne Steyn’s late penalty sealed a 19-16 victory.
PARTING SHOT
87 year old Mary O'Connor drove to our walk in centre today in Sligo to receive her 1st vaccination. The oldest person to be vaccinated so far through the walk in centres. It was a pleasure and moving to meet Mary and to hear many of her lovely life experiences @HSELive pic.twitter.com/tSZbB0MuNK— Paul Reid (@paulreiddublin) August 7, 2021
87-year-old Mary O’Connor became the oldest person to be vaccinated through Ireland’s walk-in centres, so far, after she got her first dose in Sligo today.
Good woman Mary.
