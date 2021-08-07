#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 7 August 2021
Major delays on M7 after truck carrying bales hits bridge

The All Ireland hurling semi-final between Waterford and Limerick was delayed due to the traffic.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 7 Aug 2021, 4:38 PM
1 hour ago 22,398 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5517577
The incident took place at around 2:20pm.
Image: Jamiemoore1209/Twitter
Image: Jamiemoore1209/Twitter

MAJOR TRAFFIC DELAYS have occurred on the M7 after a truck carrying bales of straw collided with a flyover bridge.

A lenghty traffic jam quickly accumulated northbound on the motorway following the incident at junction 10 Naas east at around 2:20 this afternoon.

The traffic prompted the GAA to delay the All-Ireland hurling semi-final between Limerick and Waterford by 30 minutes.

At the time of writing traffic congestion stretched back around 20 kilometres.

Eyewitness Jamie Moore said the bridge appeared to sustain some damage due to the collision.

Emergency services are at the scene and two lanes of the motorway remain open while one is closed. Motorists were urged to use an alternative route if possible.

Traffic also started to mount on an alternative route through Newbridge.

The motorway is the main route to Croke Park for Waterford and Limerick hurling fans who are travelling to this afternoon’s All Ireland semi-final.

Up to 24,000 spectators are due to attend the match, which was due to start at 5pm but will now get underway at 5:30pm.

The Limerick and Waterford teams were already in Croke Park when news of the delay was confirmed.

