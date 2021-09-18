#Open journalism No news is bad news

Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

Here’s what made the headlines today.

By Céimin Burke Saturday 18 Sep 2021, 7:59 PM
NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.

IRELAND

deer 812 Deer in the Phoenix Park in Dublin this morning. Source: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

INTERNATIONAL

washington-united-states-18th-sep-2021-metropolitan-police-gather-near-the-capitol-for-the-justice-for-j6-rally-in-washington-dc-on-saturday-september-18-2021-more-than-600-people-have-been Metropolitan police gather near the US capitol for the Justice for J6 rally in Washington, DC, today. Source: UPI/Alamy Live News

#AFGHANISTAN: The survivors of an errant US drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said that an apology is not enough.

#UNITED STATES: A jury convicted millionaire Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that seized the attention of the public.

#NORTH KOREA: Satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main nuclear complex, in a sign it is intent on boosting production of bomb materials, experts said.

PARTING SHOT

python-found-in-dudley PC Bethan Pinnock with a 5ft long female python that was found in a bedroom in England. Source: PA

A couple in the UK were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.

The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands Police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in the town of Dudley in England’s West Midlands.

Police said the couple, who had no idea where the reptile had come from, explained that they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had slithered in through a pipe.

