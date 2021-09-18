Here's What Happened Today: Saturday

NEED TO CATCH up? The Journal brings you a round-up of today’s news.
IRELAND
- Controversial pandemic campaigner Dolores Cahill is no longer employed at UCD.
- Water treatment plants across the country will be audited following incidents at two separate plants which led to at least 52 confirmed illnesses.
- 1,456 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Ireland.
- President Higgins said the title of next month’s church service marking partition and the creation of Northern Ireland “wasn’t a neutral statement politically”.
- Limerick’s Mayor said the city’s €337 million regeneration project has ‘failed’.
- Irish air traffic controllers warned of “disruption” to air travel in a letter to the Minister for Transport.
- Gardaí launched an investigation into the discovery of a man with serious injuries in Limerick.
INTERNATIONAL
#AFGHANISTAN: The survivors of an errant US drone strike that killed 10 members of their family, including seven children, said that an apology is not enough.
#UNITED STATES: A jury convicted millionaire Robert Durst of murdering his best friend 20 years ago in a case that seized the attention of the public.
#NORTH KOREA: Satellite images show North Korea is expanding a uranium enrichment plant at its main nuclear complex, in a sign it is intent on boosting production of bomb materials, experts said.
PARTING SHOT
A couple in the UK were left shocked after discovering a 5ft python in their bedroom.
The yellow snake was removed by West Midlands Police after it was found wrapped around a vanity mirror at the couple’s home in the town of Dudley in England’s West Midlands.
Police said the couple, who had no idea where the reptile had come from, explained that they had a big item delivered the day before, but were not sure if the snake had been hiding in the box or if it had slithered in through a pipe.
