Gardaí investigate serious injuries to man in Limerick incident

GARDAÍ HAVE LAUNCHED an investigation into the discovery of a man with serious injuries in Limerick yesterday.

A spokesperson said that investigators are carrying out enquiries to determine how the man was injured near the Westfield Park area, a short distance from the North Circular Road.

“Gardaí are conducting an investigation following the discovery of a man with serious injuries in the Westfield Park area of Limerick yesterday evening.

“At approximately 10pm Gardaí received reports of man walking on the Ennis Road with what appeared to be an injury. The man aged in his 30s was treated at the scene before being taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries,” the spokesperson said.

Gardaí have carried out a forensic examination of the scene as Mayorstone Garda Station have appealed to any witnesses to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly appealing to anyone who was in the Westfield Park and Ennis Road areas yesterday evening between the hours of 8:00pm and 10:00pm, who may have camera (dash cam) footage to make it available.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“Anyone with any information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station on 061 456 980, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” he added.